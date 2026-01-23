Flag football: Defense exuberates fight, Democracy Prep pull away late

Still searching for their first regular-season win against Democracy Prep, the Pahrump Valley Trojans opened Wednesday night with a defensive stand full of grit and promise, but the Blue Knights found their rhythm in the second half and cruised to a 33–0 victory.

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Ma'liyah Collins breaks away from double coverage during the Trojans away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football head coach Jeff Corbett talks to the offensive unit during a timeout in the Trojans away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon attempts to get her hands on Democracy Prep senior captain and running back Serenity Willis's flag during the Trojans away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football fans in attendance carried homemade signs and positive encouragement all evening during the Trojans away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior wideout Toyia Farmer explodes off the line after reeling in a catch in an away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football captains Anjolina Mercado (left), A'shyra Fisher (middle left), Diona Nixon (middle right) and Savannah Thompson (right) await to take the opening coin toss walk prior to an away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football teammates Jazmyn Herrera (right), Diona Nixon (middle) and Anjolina Mercado have some pre-game fun with their new GoPro 12 before an away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's flag football team enter a quick pre-snap huddle during an away game against Democracy Prep at All American Park in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Coming into Wednesday night’s game against Democracy Prep, the Trojans were still searching for their first regular season win.

For the Blue Knights’ first two drives, Democracy Prep struggled to move the ball down the field as the Trojans’ defense was stiff as nails, forcing multiple turnovers.

The Trojans quickly found an offensive rhythm on their opening drive, cashing in on multiple run-pass-option fakes that kept the Blue Knights on their toes.

Approaching goal line territory, the Trojans were starved of an opening drive score after turning the ball over on 4th and 9, following a stiff defensive answer from the Blue Knights.

The Trojans’ defense highlighted by Ember Castaneda-Dabney and Anjolina Mercado were tough for Democracy Prep to crack, again turning the ball over on back-to-back drives to start the first quarter.

The Blue Knights figured out the code in the second quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns from running back Serenity Willis.

Not able to find the back of the end zone, the Trojans truly gave their heart and pride into each drive but couldn’t put together a sustainable drive that resulted in six.

Democracy Prep expanded their pallates in the second half, cruising to a 33-0 victory while improving to (6-8, 1-2 3A Southern League) overall.

With only five remaining games to play on the scheduled season slate, Pahrump Valley (0-11, 0-4 3A Southern League) is hopeful to notch a win by the end of the season.

“Talking with Democracy Prep’s coach before the game, I found out it took them three years to find their first victory,” Trojans head coach Jeff Corbett said pre-game before kickoff. “The girls are getting better every game and it was nice to see the support we had in our last home game.”

The girls are set to take on Sierra Vista High School on the road this Friday at 5:3o p.m., who are currently ranked No. 1 overall in the Trojans’ 4A Mountain League.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.