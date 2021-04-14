Floyd wins Mountain Falls women’s club championship

Julie Floyd has been involved in golf around Pahrump for decades, but her game is as sharp as ever.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mountain Falls Women's Golf Association President Julie Floyd, left, the 2021 club champion, and Kathy Johnson, the low net club champion after the club championship tournament March 31 at Mountain Falls Golf Course.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participants in the 2021 Mountain Falls Women's Golf Association club championship, from left, Faye Doria, Joyce Jaramillo, Phyllis Shannon, Barbara Kelley, Julie Floyd, Kristy Degnan, Charity Musial, Kathy Johnson, June Bottesi, Patti Schillinger and Britta Bridenstein after the tournament March 31 at Mountain Falls.

Julie Floyd has been involved in golf around Pahrump for decades, but her game is as sharp as ever.

Floyd shot 167 on rounds of 85 and 82 to win the Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association’s club championship, which was played March 17 and March 31.

The tournament was divided into A and B flights by handicap. Floyd won the overall low gross, meaning her score before her handicap was factored in. Kathy Johnson, who shot 103 to pace Flight B golfers during the second round, also won low net with her score of 143.

In Flight A, Jackie Dobbins (89-87-176) won low gross while June Bottesi (146) won low net. In Flight B, Faye Doria (113-117-230) won low gross and Joyce Jaramillo (146) won low net. Golfers could not win more than one title.

The tournament included closest-to-the-pin contests on Nos. 4, 8, 14 and 17. During the first round, Phyllis Shannon (No. 4), Charity Musial (No. 8), Floyd (No. 14) and Dobbins (No. 17) won in Flight A; Doria (No. 4), Johnson (No. 8), Kristy Degnan (No. 14) and Johnson (No. 17) won in Flight B.

During the second round, it was Dobbins (No. 4), Floyd (Nos. 8 and 14) and Shannon (No. 17) won in Flight A, while Brita Bridenstine (No. 4), Patti Schillinger (No. 8) and Johnson (Nos. 14 and 17) won in Flight B.

There has been a women’s golf group in Pahrump for years, said Floyd, who coached golf at Pahrump Valley High School for 26 years before retiring in 2014.

“We had a Calvada women’s club, so some of the same women came out here,” she said. Mountain Falls opened in 2002, and Floyd said the women’s club had been around since the late 1980s or early 1990s.

“We didn’t start having a club championship until a few years ago,” Floyd said. “This was our fifth; it would have been our sixth but we didn’t have one last year because of COVID.”