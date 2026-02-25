65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Follow @Pvtimes.sports on Instagram

Follow us on Instagram at @Pvtimes.sports for game coverage you won’t see anywhere else. If i ...
Follow us on Instagram at @Pvtimes.sports for game coverage you won’t see anywhere else. If it’s happening on the field or in the gym, it’s on our feed. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Utah Tech junior Kyle McDaniel was recently named the University Credit Union Western Athletic ...
Local champion, Utah Tech’s Kyle McDaniel earns player of the week honors
The Pahrump Valley High School Jv volleyball team huddles together before their first exhibitio ...
Trojans JV volleyball breaks ice against El Dorado High School
The Awkward Silence 4H Robotics team proudly displays an award earned at state competition at G ...
From snowy roads to state semifinals: Awkward Silence Robotics builds more than robots
Pahrump Valley High School flag football coach Edward Rankin goes over plays during a timeout i ...
Trojans flag football celebrates breakout season, honors players
/ Pahrump Valley Times
February 25, 2026 - 4:40 am
 
Updated February 25, 2026 - 5:01 am

Want the score before the next edition hits your driveway?

Follow us on Instagram at @Pvtimes.sports for game coverage you won’t see anywhere else. If it’s happening on the field or in the gym, it’s on our feed.

Check us out for breaking updates, game results and photo galleries posted as the action unfolds.

Don’t miss a moment — scan and join us online.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST