57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Friday’s Pahrump Valley High fall sports standings

Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin advances the ball up field during the ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin advances the ball up field during the Trojans Senior Night match against The Meadows. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Austin Alvarez powers one through the goal line to sh ...
Trojans dominate Senior Night with 57-26 victory over The Meadows — PHOTOS
Pahrump Valley High School XC runner Joaquin Flores (left) and Joshua Gent (right) pace each ot ...
Trojans XC | Cross Country earns final season victory in Coaches Association Meet
The Pahrump Valley High School girls varsity volleyball program huddles in for a quick team pra ...
Lady Trojans edge out Mustangs in emotional Senior Night victory — PHOTOS
Racers participating in the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) take off at a prior year ...
Who you going to call? PDOP Monster Dash returns to community
By Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 6:16 pm
 

Pahrump Valley Football

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Moapa Valley 6-3 4-0

Virgin Valley 6-3 4-0

Pahrump Valley 5-3 2-2

Boulder City 5-4 2-2

Democracy Prep 2-6 0-4

The Meadows 2-6 0-4

Running back Austin Alvarez carried 19 times for 173 yards and a TD last Friday to lead the Trojans past The Meadows 57-26. Pahrump will likely enter the postseason as the third or fourth seed in the Southern League, pending results of Friday’s game at Boulder City.

  • Friday, Oct. 17: Pahrump Valley 57, The Meadows 26
  • Friday, Oct. 24: Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 9-3-4 8-0-3

Moapa Valley 13-1-2 8-1-2

The Meadows 5-5-2 5-5-2

Pahrump Valley 3-6-5 3-4-5

Cristo Rey 4-5-4 3-5-4

Equipo Academy 3-11-5 1-7-4

Boulder City 1-7-4 1-7-4

Goalkeeper Cayden Cowley had nine saves to log a shutout in the Trojans’ scoreless tie against Equipo Academy on Monday. Fourth-seeded Pahrump hosts No. 5 Cristo Rey at noon Saturday in a first-round Southern League playoff game.

  • Thursday, Oct. 20:Pahrump Valley 0, Equipo Academy 0
  • Saturday, Oct. 25: Cristo Rey at Pahrump Valley, noon

Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Equipo Academy 20-2-1 10-1-1

Virgin Valley 6-3-5 6-1-5

Moapa Valley 10-5-3 6-3-3

Boulder City 6-5-4 5-4-3

The Meadows 4-7-1 4-7-1

Pahrump Valley 3-8-5 2-6-3

Cristo Rey 1-14 0-11

The Trojans defeated The Meadows 2-0 Tuesday in their final regular-season game. They will enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed and will open at third-seeded Moapa Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 21: Pahrump Valley 2, The Meadows 0
  • Monday, Oct. 27: Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 6 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 22-10 11-1

The Meadows 19-9 9-3

Boulder City 18-18 7-5

Moapa Valley 10-20 7-5

Pahrump Valley 16-17 6-6

Cristo Rey 0-15 0-10

Democracy Prep 2-14 0-10

The Trojans had the week off to prepare for the Southern League playoffs, where they will enter as the fifth seed. They will open at Moapa Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.

  • Monday, Oct. 27 : Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 6 p.m.
MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley High School sophomore libero Sedona Norton attempts to get a soft touch on a kil ...
Friday’s Pahrump Valley High sports standings
By Jeff Wollard Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Check out the weekly standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s football, soccer and girls volleyball teams.