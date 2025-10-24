Friday’s Pahrump Valley High fall sports standings

Check out last week’s results and the standings for soccer, girls volleyball and football heading into the postseason.

Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin advances the ball up field during the Trojans Senior Night match against The Meadows. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Football

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Moapa Valley 6-3 4-0

Virgin Valley 6-3 4-0

Pahrump Valley 5-3 2-2

Boulder City 5-4 2-2

Democracy Prep 2-6 0-4

The Meadows 2-6 0-4

Running back Austin Alvarez carried 19 times for 173 yards and a TD last Friday to lead the Trojans past The Meadows 57-26. Pahrump will likely enter the postseason as the third or fourth seed in the Southern League, pending results of Friday’s game at Boulder City.

Friday, Oct. 17: Pahrump Valley 57, The Meadows 26

Friday, Oct. 24: Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 9-3-4 8-0-3

Moapa Valley 13-1-2 8-1-2

The Meadows 5-5-2 5-5-2

Pahrump Valley 3-6-5 3-4-5

Cristo Rey 4-5-4 3-5-4

Equipo Academy 3-11-5 1-7-4

Boulder City 1-7-4 1-7-4

Goalkeeper Cayden Cowley had nine saves to log a shutout in the Trojans’ scoreless tie against Equipo Academy on Monday. Fourth-seeded Pahrump hosts No. 5 Cristo Rey at noon Saturday in a first-round Southern League playoff game.

Thursday, Oct. 20:Pahrump Valley 0, Equipo Academy 0

Saturday, Oct. 25: Cristo Rey at Pahrump Valley, noon

Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Equipo Academy 20-2-1 10-1-1

Virgin Valley 6-3-5 6-1-5

Moapa Valley 10-5-3 6-3-3

Boulder City 6-5-4 5-4-3

The Meadows 4-7-1 4-7-1

Pahrump Valley 3-8-5 2-6-3

Cristo Rey 1-14 0-11

The Trojans defeated The Meadows 2-0 Tuesday in their final regular-season game. They will enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed and will open at third-seeded Moapa Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday, Oct. 21: Pahrump Valley 2, The Meadows 0

Monday, Oct. 27: Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 6 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 22-10 11-1

The Meadows 19-9 9-3

Boulder City 18-18 7-5

Moapa Valley 10-20 7-5

Pahrump Valley 16-17 6-6

Cristo Rey 0-15 0-10

Democracy Prep 2-14 0-10

The Trojans had the week off to prepare for the Southern League playoffs, where they will enter as the fifth seed. They will open at Moapa Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.