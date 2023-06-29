Girls Elite 05 takes 3rd at Far West regional tournament

The Far West Regional championship soccer tournament was held this week in Boise, Idaho to see who will make it to the U.S. Youth Soccer National championships.

Danny Coleman/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The 05 Elite Girls SC based in Las Vegas took 3rd place at the Far West Regional soccer tournament in Boise, Idaho. Five seniors from Pahrump Valley High's girls soccer team participated in the tournament. From left to right: Kailani Martinez, Emily Lewis, Avery Moore, Paris Coleman, Courtney Van House.

Players of the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team participated in the tournament as members of the 05 Elite Girls SC team, which took third place in the tournament.

Incoming seniors Paris Coleman, Avery Moore, Kailani Martinez, Emily Lewis and Courtney Van House are current members of the 05 Elite team.

The No. 1 team in Nevada, according to gotsoccer.com, went 2-1 in the tournament, finishing with six points.

The Nevada team secured a 3-1 victory over Storm FC 05G Blue in the quarterfinals to advance.

They were knocked out following a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the tournament champion Utah Avalanche 05 Elite 64 team.

The girls will return to Pahrump and begin their summer training for the upcoming fall season.

Pahrump Valley is looking to get back to the state tournament for the third season in a row.

The Lady Trojans will be under newly appointed head coach Amy Carlson this season after former head coach Julie Carrington stepped down earlier this year.

The team is currently holding their summer conditioning workouts every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6-8 a.m. at the high school.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.