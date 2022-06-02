77°F
Sports

Girls of Troy finish runners-up in Las Vegas softball league

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2022 - 11:21 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Girls of Troy softball team from Pahrump took 2nd place ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Girls of Troy softball team from Pahrump took 2nd place in the U10 division of the Northwest Girls Softball league in Las Vegas. Pictured: Olivia Veloz (1), Jaycie Hayes (2), Jaelyn Rodriguez (3), Addyson Dix (5), Raegan Saldana (7), Sofia Enriquez (8), Aleai Rorrer (9), Kamber Kramer (10), Aviana Michel (13) and Harper Dix (15). Coaches: Brian Hayes and Earl Dix.

The Girls of Troy softball team from Pahrump finished second in the U-10 division of the Northwest Girls Softball League in Las Vegas.

This was the third year the team has been together, finishing this season with their best overall record of 13-6-2. They went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the league.

Girls of Troy won their first two tournament games by a combined score of 20-1. In their third game of the tournament, the team ran into the Bombers, the league’s No. 1 ranked team, ultimately coming up short by a score of 3-2.

However, with the tournament being double elimination, their season wasn’t over just yet.

The Girls of Troy were able to get an 8-3 victory over the No. 4 seeded Sugar Skulls to advance to the championship game.

They would once again meet the Bombers in the championship game, coming up short in a 7-2 loss, leaving them as the league’s runners-up.

Sofia Enriquez led the Girls of Troy offensively with nine hits, two home runs and nine runs scored in the tournament.

Jaycie Hayes led the team on the mound, picking up three wins and striking out 51 hitters in 22 innings of work.

Following the tournament, Olivia Veloz and Hayes were each selected to the league’s All-Star team.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Thom Walker has been named as the new head football coach ...
Walker named as Trojans football head coach
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Thom Walker has been named by the Pahrump Valley High School athletic department as the new head coach of the Trojans’ football program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Anderson and Heath Russell received their series ch ...
Shoes & Brews will pause for summer months
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Shoes Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series has reached its halfway point in the season following their most recent May events. The first Shoes Brews event in May took place on Sunday, May 8, at the Oasis Bar and Grill in Indian Springs.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed in the Nevada 3A state ...
Trojans take back hardware to Pahrump following state track meet
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans track field team came home with some hardware following their participation in the Nevada 3A state track field meet that took place over the weekend at Reed High School in Sparks.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans boys golf team finished in seco ...
Trojans finish as runners-up in golf state tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley golf team took second place in the Nevada 3A state golf tournament earlier this week at Mountain Falls GolfClub in Pahrump.

Danny Smyth/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah softball pitcher Jessica Callaway gets read ...
Lady Muckers travel north for state title
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah High School softball team has qualified for the Nevada 1A softball state tournament after their huge performances in the regional tournament last week.