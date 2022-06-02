Girls of Troy finish runners-up in Las Vegas softball league

This was the third year the team has been together, finishing this season with their best overall record of 13-6-2. They went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the league.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Girls of Troy softball team from Pahrump took 2nd place in the U10 division of the Northwest Girls Softball league in Las Vegas. Pictured: Olivia Veloz (1), Jaycie Hayes (2), Jaelyn Rodriguez (3), Addyson Dix (5), Raegan Saldana (7), Sofia Enriquez (8), Aleai Rorrer (9), Kamber Kramer (10), Aviana Michel (13) and Harper Dix (15). Coaches: Brian Hayes and Earl Dix.

The Girls of Troy softball team from Pahrump finished second in the U-10 division of the Northwest Girls Softball League in Las Vegas.

Girls of Troy won their first two tournament games by a combined score of 20-1. In their third game of the tournament, the team ran into the Bombers, the league’s No. 1 ranked team, ultimately coming up short by a score of 3-2.

However, with the tournament being double elimination, their season wasn’t over just yet.

The Girls of Troy were able to get an 8-3 victory over the No. 4 seeded Sugar Skulls to advance to the championship game.

They would once again meet the Bombers in the championship game, coming up short in a 7-2 loss, leaving them as the league’s runners-up.

Sofia Enriquez led the Girls of Troy offensively with nine hits, two home runs and nine runs scored in the tournament.

Jaycie Hayes led the team on the mound, picking up three wins and striking out 51 hitters in 22 innings of work.

Following the tournament, Olivia Veloz and Hayes were each selected to the league’s All-Star team.