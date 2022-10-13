Girls soccer blanks Eagles to stay undefeated in league play

Pahrump Valley currently sits in the driver’s seat of the playoffs with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior forward Adryanna Avena (5) and junior forward Grace Miller (14) defend against a Boulder City player during the Trojans' 2-1 win over the Eagles in the 2021 Nevada 3A southern regional championship game.

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team is reaching peak performance on the field as the regular season begins to wind down and the playoffs approach.

The Trojans, who sit with an overall record of 14-1-2, got their fourth straight win in a 5-0 victory over the Boulder City Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.

Pahrump Valley currently sits in the driver’s seat of the playoffs with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Following their win over the Eagles, the Trojans improved their league record to 5-0-1 on the season.

The Trojans are being led by senior forward Adryanna Avena and junior goalkeeper Avery Moore.

After scoring two more goals on Wednesday, Avena now leads all of the 3A division in Nevada with 33 goals. Last season she finished with 39, so she is definitely within reach of breaking her highest single season scoring mark.

On the defensive side of the ball, Moore got another shutout on the season after not allowing a goal for the fourth consecutive game.

With Wednesday’s game, she now has 12 clean sheets on the season. Moore is also within reach of beating her highest single-season mark from last year with 15 clean sheets.

Junior forward Courtney VanHouse added a goal and two assists for the Trojans offense against the Eagles.

She now has 21 goals and eight assists on the year.

Star junior defender Paris Coleman helped out her offense. She tallied two more assists to her season total, giving her seven on the year.

Pahrump Valley has just four games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Their next game will be Tuesday afternoon when they head to Del Sol to take on the Dragons. The Trojans won the first matchup between these two teams 10-0 and have only allowed Del Sol to score one goal in their last five games.

Kickoff for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

