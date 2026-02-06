Growing pains and progress: Flag Football battles Spring Valley powerhouse

Wins may be scarce, but lessons aren’t. In a season defined by firsts, Pahrump Valley High School’s inaugural program continues to stack experience and resilience, even when tested by one of most polished programs in Spring Valley.

Girls Wrestling: Trojans go down fighting at Southern Nevada regional qualifiers

No. 1 The Meadows routs No. 5 Pahrump Valley on Senior Night — PHOTOS

Lady Trojans dominate Mustangs 48-12 in a night of family, defense, and depth — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School flag football senior Aaliyah Fries breaks away on a rushing attempt during the Trojans' home game on Feb. 3 against Spring Valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football sophomore Marlen Torres does her best to get through the line during the Trojans' home game on Feb. 3 against Spring Valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football junior Ember Castaneda-Dabney gives her best effort to stop a pass thrown to Spring Valley sophomore Alexandra Manalili during the Trojans' home game on Feb. 3 against Spring Valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football assistant head coach Edward Rankin tries to instruct the girls on offense during the Trojans' home game on Feb. 3 against Spring Valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Stefani Jimenez Montoya tries to evade having her flags pulled out by two Spring Valley defenders on Feb. 3 at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School seniors Aaliyah Fries and Diona Nixon attempt to break up a play on the ball thrown to a Spring Valley wideout on Feb. 3 at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s been a long season of inaugural growing pains for the Pahrump Valley High School flag football program in their first year.

Led tirelessly by Jeff Corbett, Jessica VanderWal and Edward Rankin, the team, despite their one-sided record, have shown visual growth weekly.

Two weeks ago, after facing Sierra Vista, one of the best organizations in Nevada, the Trojans were pitted against Sierra Vista runner-up Spring Valley High School.

Posting a 15-3 record this season while going 7-1 in 4A Mountain League play, the Grizzlies have been led this season by junior Isabella Maia.

According to Maxpreps, Maia is listed as #15 overall in Nevada for passing yards with 2,255.

On Tuesday night, Maia led Spring Valley, completing five of 11 passes for 133 yards and three touchdown passes, with her longest pass going for 75 yards.

Grizzlies senior Alexis Rendondo completed 9 passes on 21 attempts, amounting 133 passing yards and a touchdown through the air and on the ground.

Spring Valley rushed for 41 yards on five carries, averaging 8.2 yards per carry with two rushing touchdowns.

Rendondo carried the ball three times for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Shania Jefferson added 20 yards on one carry and a touchdown, while Nyi’Lah Johnson rushed once for seven yards.

The Grizzlies’ receiving core combined for 13 catches, 228 yards, and four touchdowns.

Junior Olivia Maia led the team with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Brie Ruiz hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception. while Junior Briana Florence caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Senior Millica Runic also notched two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans struggled greatly to contain the well-oiled Spring Valley machine on both sides of the ball.

Spring Valley recorded 23 total tackles in the game and was led by Jefferson with five tackles.

Florence added four tackles, while Denae Burton and Sayuri Butler each contributed three tackles.

Forcing turnovers, including two interceptions, Brie Ruiz intercepted a pass and returned it four yards, while Olivia Maia added an interception with a 13-yard return and also recorded a pass breakup.

With just senior night remaining to be played this Thursday at home, the Trojans look for their first win of their inaugural season against Amplus Academy.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.