Has Pahrump’s football team ever made it to the state playoffs?

The Trojans have never won a state championship in the NIAA but they have come close.

Trojans football team runs through a banner as they enter the field for their Homecoming game against Democracy Prep on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

As the Trojans are gearing up to play in the regional semifinals, Trojans fans have waited for this moment for a couple of years.

When Pahrump Valley’s head football coach, Thom Walker took over the team in 2022, the Trojans had just made it to the regional playoffs and played in their semifinals game. The team lost to Virgin Valley and missed out on their chance to make it to the state playoffs.

Three years ago, the Trojans were one of the top three teams that advanced to the regional playoffs. Sitting as the top school in the rankings, Pahrump Valley got a bye week to play in the semifinals game, one game away from continuing to the state playoffs.

During the match, the Mesquite team dominated all four quarters of the game as the Trojans weren’t able to score a single touchdown and were eliminated from the playoffs.

First state playoffs

Pahrump Valley has never won a Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state championship before, but the team has made it to the state playoffs once.

In 2018, the Trojans had a perfect regular season where they were undefeated in all five conference games. The No. 1 team was given a bye week to play in the semifinals, this time against Boulder City.

The Trojans were down in the second quarter by four points but by the fourth quarter, Pahrump Valley took the lead by four points before scoring another touchdown. Right at the end, Boulder City was able to close down the gap to just a two-point difference, but there wasn’t enough time for Boulder City to defeat the Trojans and the final score was 32-30. Pahrump, for the first time, advanced to the state playoffs.

The Trojans’ first game in the state playoffs was against Churchill County, where the Trojans were quickly dominated.

At one point in the second quarter, Pahrump Valley was down 32–0. While the Trojans were working to get down the field, the quarterback threw an interception that turned into a touchdown interception for the Greenwaves.

Churchill County would win the NIAA 3A State Football Championship in 2018.

