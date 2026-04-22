‘It went by so fast’ Players and parents honored on Senior Day — PHOTOS

Prior to the opening pitch against Lake Mead Christian Academy last Saturday, PVHS baseball seniors were honored for their dedication to the program alongside their family and close friends.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jack Walker is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Leland Delgago is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Tristan Brown is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Tristan Brown is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominik Wilson is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominik Wilson is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominic Chiancone and his family are honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominic Chiancone and his family are honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Custom-made signs were created for the boys to enjoy on their special day of honor. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior banners were hung and accompanied by photos of the seniors as kids, made by Racheal and Thom Walker. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior Leland Delgado's family poses in front of his senior banner prior to the first pitch against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18. in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior banners were hung and accompanied by photos of the seniors as kids, made by Rachael and Thom Walker. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior banners were hung and accompanied by photos of the seniors as kids, made by Rachael and Thom Walker. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior headshots were cut out and pasted below the Nevada Class 3A State Championship banner for the Trojans' 2026 Senior Day ceremonies. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior Kayne Horibe signs a ball for his father Rich, emulating how he used to write on his father's racing tires as a kid. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior dads throw out the first pitch to their soon-to-be graduating sons prior to the Trojans' exhibition against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Seniors and their families line up on the first base line prior to their exhibition against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The original senior crew that was part of the state championship team in 2023 proudly displays their rings prior to their exhibition against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The original senior crew that was part of the state championship team in 2023 proudly displays their rings prior to their exhibition against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's graduating seniors pose with Trojans head coach Drew Middleton near the end of the Senior Day ceremonies prior to their exhibition against Lake Mead Christian Academy. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

In one of the more memorable Senior Day ceremonies that I’ve been a part of, the Trojans and their families were able to create memories on the diamond that will last well beyond framed photos on the mantle.

Hosting the celebratory ceremony at 10:15 a.m. 45 minutes prior to the first pitch against the visiting Lake Mead Christian Academy, Pahrump Valley head coach Drew Middleton said he had been spinning his wheels on how to create newly memorable traditions for the program.

Spotted working diligently prior to the ceremony, Racheal and Thom Walker did an exquisite job hanging up the senior banners alongside throwback photos of the boys in their youth baseball years to honor the young men.

“You know, you go to a Major League Baseball game and you see first pitches, or sons catching for their dads on opening day,” Middleton said. “Honestly, I was just at home watching a Mariners game earlier this week with my fiancee, and it clicked.”

The Trojans put their own spin on the ceremonial first pitch after each senior walked out with their family to the first-base line. A wall of Trojans players created a near red-carpet experience, lining the path as players and their families made their way from the stands onto the field.

Tossing the ceremonial first pitch to their sons, proud dads bursting to contain their emotions connected for a strike from 60 feet.

But unarguably the coolest moment of the day came shortly following the balls that made their way from behind the dish.

“I thought—what’s something else I can do, not just for the seniors but for their parents?” Middleton said. “Having the dads throw the first pitch and the sons sign the ball to give back to them—that’s something they’ll cherish forever.”

To make things even more poetic, graduating senior Kayne Horibe, while signing his dad Rich’s ball, dedicated it to his father—an ode to one of their most cherished memories growing up.

From 2009-2020, Rich and his family were heavily involved in dirt oval track racing, competing in IMCA Modified and Mini Dwarf classes in town.

“Kayne would help me in the pits working on the cars and cleaning the mud off between heats. In 2014 when we got home from the ‘Duel in the Desert’ race, I was cleaning out the race car trailer and there were a stack of old tires I was getting ready to toss out,” Rich said. “I saw something written on the tread of the one with some tire chalk and it read ‘I love #13 he’s my Dad’.”

Little did Rich know, Kayne had a few tricks left up his sleeve for the day.

“I guess Kayne wanted to recreate that which I didn’t realize at first when he signed the ball. My first thought was ‘Kid needs to practice signing baseballs more because his writing is terrible’,” Rich Horibe playfully said. “But he tried to mimic the 7-year-old boy once again writing on the tire, which was a very nice touch.”

If Middleton wanted to establish new long-standing traditions for the program, I’d say he was more than successful in doing so Saturday morning.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.