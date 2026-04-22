Track & Field’s Senior Night gallery — PHOTOS
Multiple Trojans were honored for their dedication to the school’s Track & Field program prior to the start of the Pahrump Weekday #3 event on April 16.
Last Thursday, seniors preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives were honored for the effort and dedication they’ve poured out over the past few years.
The following seniors were honored prior to the start of their third home meet of the season, marking the final regular-season home meet of their high school careers.
Boys
Akim Khan
Aydon Veloz
Benjamin De Santiago
Brenden Thorn
Jace Wulfenstein
Jayden Crisler
Joseph Scheer
Joshua Slusher
Samuel Grabbe
Sonny Skinner
Timothy Stutzman
Ulisses Alvarez
Girls
Citlaly Ruvalcaba
Diona Nixon
Delaney Abbatte
Dyana Castro
Julianna Ondrisko
Julieanne Briggs
Kyrndra Cardwell
Sarah Brown-Collins
Savannah Thompson