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Track & Field’s Senior Night gallery — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School senior Akim Khan. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Akim Khan. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin De Santiago. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin De Santiago. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Jace Wulfenstein. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Jace Wulfenstein. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Ulisses Alvarez. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Ulisses Alvarez. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Brenden Thorn. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Brenden Thorn. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Jayden Crisler. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Jayden Crisler. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Timothy Stutzman. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Timothy Stutzman. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Joseph Scheer. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Joseph Scheer. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Samuel Grabbe. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Samuel Grabbe. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Sonny Skinner. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Sonny Skinner. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Citlaly Ruvalcaba. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Citlaly Ruvalcaba. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Julianna Ondrisko. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Julianna Ondrisko. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Savannah Thompson. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Savannah Thompson. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Dyana Castro. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Dyana Castro. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Kyrndra Cardwell (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Kyrndra Cardwell (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Julieanne Briggs. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Julieanne Briggs. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Delaney Abbatte. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Delaney Abbatte. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
April 22, 2026 - 4:44 am
 
Updated April 22, 2026 - 5:12 am

Last Thursday, seniors preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives were honored for the effort and dedication they’ve poured out over the past few years.

The following seniors were honored prior to the start of their third home meet of the season, marking the final regular-season home meet of their high school careers.

Boys

Akim Khan

Aydon Veloz

Benjamin De Santiago

Brenden Thorn

Jace Wulfenstein

Jayden Crisler

Joseph Scheer

Joshua Slusher

Samuel Grabbe

Sonny Skinner

Timothy Stutzman

Ulisses Alvarez

Girls

Citlaly Ruvalcaba

Diona Nixon

Delaney Abbatte

Dyana Castro

Julianna Ondrisko

Julieanne Briggs

Kyrndra Cardwell

Sarah Brown-Collins

Savannah Thompson

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