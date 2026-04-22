Track & Field’s Senior Night gallery — PHOTOS

Multiple Trojans were honored for their dedication to the school’s Track & Field program prior to the start of the Pahrump Weekday #3 event on April 16.

‘It went by so fast’ Players and parents honored on Senior Day — PHOTOS

Last Thursday, seniors preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives were honored for the effort and dedication they’ve poured out over the past few years.

The following seniors were honored prior to the start of their third home meet of the season, marking the final regular-season home meet of their high school careers.

Boys

Akim Khan

Aydon Veloz

Benjamin De Santiago

Brenden Thorn

Jace Wulfenstein

Jayden Crisler

Joseph Scheer

Joshua Slusher

Samuel Grabbe

Sonny Skinner

Timothy Stutzman

Ulisses Alvarez

Girls

Citlaly Ruvalcaba

Diona Nixon

Delaney Abbatte

Dyana Castro

Julianna Ondrisko

Julieanne Briggs

Kyrndra Cardwell

Sarah Brown-Collins

Savannah Thompson