Seniors relish final in-season home meet of careers — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School’s Track & Field program delivered a commanding showing during Senior Night last Thursday as both teams earned personal bests at home.

‘It went by so fast’ Players and parents honored on Senior Day — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Evan Strain participates in the high jump event during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Melanie Carson lands in the pit after her long-jump attempt during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Brenden Thorn placed ninth overall in shot put marking 32' during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Brenden Thorn placed ninth overall in shot put marking 32' during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon prepares to cross the finish line in first place during the 4x100 relay alongside teammates Dyana Castro, Kyndra Cardwell and Julianna Ondrisko. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Cindal Monahan competes in the 400 meters, placing third overall with a finishing time of 1:10.22a during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a finishing time of 18.05a during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Kristoffer Trejo participates in the 300-meter hurdles during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Ulisses Alvarez took second place overall in the 110-meter hurdles with a finishing time personal best of 19.29a during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Julianna Ondrisko hurdles with ease taking first place in the 300-meter hurdles during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Julianna Ondrisko placed first in the 1,600 meters with a finishing time of 6:12.08a during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior and recent Indiana Tech commit helps the Trojans take first place in the 4x100 relays during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior and recent Indiana Tech commit during the Trojans' Weekday #3 meet at home on April 16. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School seniors Joshua Slusher (left), Benjamin De Santiago (middle left), Jayden Crisler (middle right) and Jace Wulfenstein (right) rock some custom swag prior to their last regular season home meet as Trojans. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Track & Field program takes a warm-up lap prior to the seniors' last regular season home meet of their Trojan careers. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

For Pahrump Valley High School track & field soon-to-be graduates, last Thursday’s Senior Night may have represented the final opportunity a handful of Trojans had to compete among their fields.

But thankfully for the hardworking boys and girls in the program, the last and third home meet of the season only represented a small glimpse of the bigger picture.

That picture surely entails hoisting the Class 3A Southern Regional title at home.

The Trojans will get that opportunity on May 8 and 9 when they host the Class 3A, 2A and 1A Southern Regionals for the first time since the school opened its doors in 1974.

Hosting Basic, Beatty, Chaparral, Pahranagat Valley and Tonopah, the Trojans boys varsity program outscored Basic High School by over 91 points, 166 to 75.

The girls performed miles ahead of the majority of the competition but had difficulty getting past Basic, 190 to 133.

Sprints (100–400 meter)

In the 100 meters, the girls were led by Anjolina Mercado (second, 13.58) and Ma’liyah Collins (third, 13.60), with multiple athletes scoring in depth.

For the boys, Evan Strain led the Trojans with a 12.60 personal best, followed by Cade Wulfenstein (12.95), Hunter Wydick (12.97), and Joseph Scheer (13.02).

The 200 meters saw one of the meet’s biggest highlights, as senior Benjamin De Santiago won in a 22.74 personal best.

Strain also performed well again, while Joseph Scheer and Wydick added solid finishes.

For the girls, sophomore McKinsey Nottingham led Pahrump Valley (30.57 SB), with K’Lynn Butler (30.85 PB), Avery Farruggia (31.15), and Cindal Monahan (31.33) not far behind.

In the 400 meters, freshman Kelan Sheppard (58.79 PB) and sophomore Hunter Wydick (59.14 PB) led the boys, while Monahan paced the girls with a strong third-place finish (1:10.22).

Nottingham and several younger athletes including Melanie Carson and Jayda Camden provided extra depth and personal bests to the lineup.

Distance (800-3,200 meter)

Senior Timothy Stutzman anchored the boys distance group with wins and top finishes, highlighted by his 3,200-meter victory (12:18.03 PB) and a solid 1,600-meter effort.

Sophomore Daniel Thompson led the 800 meters with a finishing time of 2:17.60.

For the girls, senior Julianna Ondrisko dominated distance-hurdle crossover events, winning the 1,600 meters (6:12.08) and later the 300-meter hurdles (49.99).

Additional contributors included McKinsey Nottingham and Bella Cinelli, who added further assistance in the 800 and 1,600 meters.

Hurdles

The boys had Emmanuel Dupart win the 300-meter hurdles (52.66 PB), while senior Ulisses Alvarez placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (19.29 PB).

For the girls, senior Diona Nixon won the 100-meter hurdles (18.05) and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (52.05). Sophomore Ella Odegard and senior Kyndra Cardwell also added scoring performances, while senior Dyana Castro earned a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles (22.40).

Relays

Pahrump Valley’s boys captured the 4x100 relay title in 45.09, showcasing one of the most well-rounded groups in the program between De Santiago, Jace Wulfenstein, Joshua Slusher and Jayden Crisler.

The girls placed second in the 4x100 relay (55.98), remaining competitive throughout. The boys also placed second in the 4x800 relay (10:13.44), while the girls were runners-up in the 4x100 relay.

Field Events

Field events were a major strength for both squads.

Senior Sonny Skinner delivered a standout double victory for the boys in shot put (38’3”) and discus (134’0”).

The recent Indiana Tech commit added major points with wins in pole vault (9’6”) and triple jump (44’6.5” SB).

For the girls, Kaitlyn Brown (73’1” PB discus), Julieanne Briggs, and Chanel Thorn led a strong throwing group.

In jumps, seniors Savannah Thompson placed second in the long jump (14’7”), while Kyndra Cardwell added a strong pole vault performance (6’6”).

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.