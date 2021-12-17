Horseshoe season closes out with last two tournaments in Pahrump

The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association and the Shoes &Brews Horseshoe Pitching series completed their seasons this past weekend in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The top players from each class of the Shoes & Brews horseshoe series held in Pahrump following their final tournament of the season on Dec. 12, 2021.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The participants of the final Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association (SNHPA) tournament that was held in Pahrump on Dec. 11, 2021

The SNHPA held its final non-sanctioned singles tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Saturday. This tournament had 19 participants that were split into three classes – A class, B class and C class.

The A class had seven people playing for the top spot. It came down to the final game of the tournament between Panguitch, Utah native Benj Rains and Beaver Dam, Arizona native Ellie Miller. Rains was able to come away with the win and finished the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record.

Miller finished in second place for the A class. The loss to Rains was her only one of the day and she finished with a 5-1 record. Scott Hardy of Las Vegas finished in third place with a 4-2 record.

The B class had six players participating. After the games were finished, there was a tie for top spot between Sheri Dilger and Larry Workman Jr. They each finished the tournament with a record of 4-1 and had to participate in a playoff to see who was declared the winner.

After two playoff games, Dilger came out victorious and finished with a record of 6-1. Workman Jr. came in second place with a 5-2 record and Dave Barefield finished in third place with a record of 3-2.

In the C class, Heath Russell was crowned champion after going undefeated in the tournament with a 5-0 record. Christy Russell finished in second place with a record of 3-2. There was a three-way tie for third place between Kevin Chael, Gary Dilger and Jefferson Counts.

Dilger won a bye for the playoff round, which meant that Chael and Counts had to go head-to-head in the first playoff round. Chael won the first round and advanced to play Dilger in the final playoff round. Dilger was able to get the win over Chael and take home the third-place finish.

Winners of each class took home a cash prize. There was also a 50/50 raffle that was won by Kasey Dilger.

SNHPA President Lathan Dilger would like to thank everyone for coming out and thank all of the sponsors who helped out with the tournaments.

On Sunday, the Shoes &Brews series held their final tournament of the year at Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. This tournament was a doubles, double elimination style tournament.

In first place was the team made up of Mike Nicosia and Heath Russell. Each player received 10 points toward their series standings and won a cash prize to go along with their winner’s plaque.

Second place went to the team of Kasey Dilger and Christy Russell. They were each awarded five points toward their series standings and took home a cash prize.

Third place was awarded to the team of Vance Dilger and Kevin Chael. They each received two points toward their series standings and took home a cash prize.

Following this tournament, the final standings for the Shoes &Brews series were tallied up. Mark Kaczmarek took first place in the A class with 52 points. He was followed by Kasey Dilger in second place with 30 points and Mike Nicosia in third place with 17 points.

In the B class, Kevin Chael took top honors with 37 points. He was followed closely by Chuck Smith with 35 points and Mike Dedeic with 29 points.

All of the top three players in each class received a cash prize and a Shoes &Brews series patch.

Lathan Dilger would like to thank James Thomas, the general manager at the Wild Side Tavern, for installing the horseshoe pits and he would like to thank all of the bartenders for taking care of the players.