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Horseshoes fly during SNHPS Chloride’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival

SNHPS pitchers Lathan "Rebel" Dilger and Clint Bender display their first-place certificates du ...
SNHPS pitchers Lathan "Rebel" Dilger and Clint Bender display their first-place certificates during the annual Chloride St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
SNHPS pitchers Bryant Smith III and Bryant Smith Jr. proudly display their second-place divisio ...
SNHPS pitchers Bryant Smith III and Bryant Smith Jr. proudly display their second-place division certificates during the annual Chloride St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
SNHPS pitchers Mike Ashworth and Lawrence Workman proudly display their third-place division ce ...
SNHPS pitchers Mike Ashworth and Lawrence Workman proudly display their third-place division certificates during the annual Chloride St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
March 25, 2026 - 4:40 am
 
Updated March 25, 2026 - 9:14 am

On Saturday, March 14, in Chloride, Arizona, pitchers from the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series gathered for competition during the annual Chloride St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

Hosted annually, the event featured sunny skies in the mid-80s with breezy conditions, alongside festival activities, including a parade.

With two divisions competing head-to-head in tournament play, local pitcher and SNHPS director Lathan “Rebel” Dilger took home the top spot.

The event was made possible thanks to support from the Chloride Chamber of Commerce, Shep’s Miners Inn, Yesterday’s Restaurant & Bar, and Dr. Angie Nickoley.

Division One

Champion: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger — Pahrump

2nd place: Bryant Smith III — Peach Springs, Ariz.

3rd place: Lawrence Workman — Henderson

Division Two

Champion: Clint Bender — Peach Springs, Ariz.

2nd place: Bryant Smith Jr. — Peach Springs, Ariz.

3rd place: Mike Ashworth — Golden Valley, Ariz.

Following two events in the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series, the points race is beginning to take shape.

Division one points leaders

1st: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger — 53 points

2nd: Mark Kaczmarek — 32 points

3rd: Lawrence Workman — 12 points

4th: Bryant Smith III — 11 points

5th: Randy Salzwimmer — 6 points

Division two points leaders

T-1st: Ron Gonzales — 21 points

T-1st: Clint Bender — 21 points

T-1st: Clint Bender — 21 points

2nd: Stephen Lamar — 12 points

3rd: Polly Vrashear — 11 points

T-3rd: Bryant Smith Jr.

Next up, the upcoming SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, with sign-in at 11:00 a.m. Entry is $20, with a 50/50 raffle, and cash prizes, plaques, and points awarded to the top three teams.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

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