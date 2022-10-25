HORSESHOES: Winners of the Best of the West event in Pahrump

The Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association held their Best of the West tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Saturday. The tournament featured 17 pitchers split into three classes based on their ringer percentage.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their Best of the West tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Saturday, Oct 22. Jim Magda took home first place after defeating Joe Kalache in a playoff game.

The Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association held their Best of the West tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Saturday.

The tournament featured 17 pitchers split into three classes based on their ringer percentage.

In the A class, Jim Magda went home with the top spot.

Magda and second place finisher Joseph Kalache tied with 3-2 records at the end of the tournament.

They would head to a playoff matchup where Magda defeated Kalache for the division win.

Magda finished with a tournament-high 308 points, throwing 75 ringers in his 220 attempts.

Kalached threw 70 ringers in his 220 attempts, on the way to a total score of 289 points.

In third place of the A class was Dennis Anderson who finished with an overall record of 2.5-2.5. His tie came in a matchup with Tom Grose.

Anderson threw 60 ringers in the tournament. He finished with 259 total points.

Grose threw 102 ringers to lead all pitchers in the tournament.

In the B division, Neal Schulte finished in first place at the Best of the West tournament.

Schulte ended his day with a 3-1 record. He threw a class-high 46 ringers in his 160 attempts, finishing the tournament with 106 total points.

There was a 3-way tied for second place between Larry Workman, Christy Russell and Don Brown.

Workman won the tiebreaker by having the highest score among the three pitchers. He finished the tournament with a class-high 119 points.

Workman had 44 ringers in his 160 throw attempts.

Christy Russell took the third place spot after winning the tiebreaker over Brown. Russell finished with 85 points, while Brown finished with 74 total points.

She threw 33 ringers, giving her a 20.63 ringer percentage.

In the C class at the Best of the West tournament, Kevin Chael took home first place.

Chael ended the tournament as the only undefeated pitcher, finishing with a perfect 5-0 record.

He scored a class-high 164 points and threw 26 ringers.

In second place of the C class was Dave Barefield.

Barefield finished with a 4-1 record with his lone loss coming against the champion, Chael. He scored 122 points and threw 31 ringers in his 200 attempts.

Heath Russell finished in third place in the C class at the Best of the West tournament.

Russell finished with a 3-2 record. Both of his losses came against the first and second place pitchers. He scored 136 total points and threw a class-high 44 ringers.

For their wins, Chael and Schulte each received a cash prize and class champion patches. For winning the top class in the tournament, Magda won a cash prize and a tournament champion patch.

The next NSHPA tournament will be held this Saturday, Oct 29, in Beatty, Nevada, The Beatty Boo Bash will be played at Cottonwood Park and will begin at 10 a.m. Pitchers are asked to show up at least 30 minutes beforehand to check in.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.