How you can join the 2026 Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park Series
Horseshoes, Brews Fun – Join the SBPPS 2026 Tournaments Across Vegas, Henderson.
One of the more fun horseshoes series events out there, the Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park Series (SBPPS) opened up their season with two successful tournaments this past month.
All SBPPS tournaments are held at parks primarily in Las Vegas and Henderson, with one event each in Pioche and Pahrump.
Tournament Rules
Entry Fee: $10 per player
Sign-up: Day of tournament
Format: Hi-Lo Walking Doubles (two players per team)
Matches: Double elimination or round-robin, depending on the number of players
■ Division A players will only be paired with Division B players
■ A Hi-Lo blind draw will be used to determine teams
■ Teams will be selected by drawing from a deck of cards
■ All games will use a cancellation scoring format
Prize Payouts
First Place: 50%
Second Place: 30%
Third Place: 20%
The winning team (Division A and Division B) will each receive an SBPPS Tournament Champion patch per tournament
Point System
Each player receives one point for participating in a tournament. First-Place Team: 10 points per player, Second-Place Team: five points per player, Third-Place Team: three points per player.
At the end of the season, total points will determine the SBPPS Series Champions.
2026 SBPPS Schedule
April 19
Union Village Park
1060 Wellness Place, Henderson
Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.
May 3
Lone Mountain Regional Park
9825 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas
Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.
May 17
Arroyo Grande Sports Complex
298 N. Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson
Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.
June 7
Leavitt Community Park
2100 E. St. Louis Ave., Las Vegas
Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.
September 20
Petrack Park
150 N. Hwy. 160, Pahrump
Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.
October 4
Pioche Town Park
245 Pioche St., Pioche
Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.
October 11
Sunset Park
2601 Sunset Rd., Las Vegas
Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.
October 25
Discovery Park
2011 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson
Courts: 3 | Time: 12 p.m.
November 8
Pioneer Park
7449 Braswell Dr., Las Vegas
Courts: 3 | Time: 12 p.m.
November 22
Huckleberry Park
10325 Farm Rd., Las Vegas
Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.
December 6
Burkholder Park
645 Victory Rd., Henderson
Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.
SBPPS Staff
President/CEO — Lathan “Rebel Dilger” (435)691-3857
Vice President — Steve Dilger (702)292-1374
Secretary/Treasurer — Debbie Dilger
Director — Lathan “Rebel” Dilger – (435)691-3857
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.