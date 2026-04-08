How you can join the 2026 Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park Series

Horseshoes, Brews Fun – Join the SBPPS 2026 Tournaments Across Vegas, Henderson.

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Pitchers from a past Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association tournament hang out at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the more fun horseshoes series events out there, the Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park Series (SBPPS) opened up their season with two successful tournaments this past month.

All SBPPS tournaments are held at parks primarily in Las Vegas and Henderson, with one event each in Pioche and Pahrump.

Tournament Rules

Entry Fee: $10 per player

Sign-up: Day of tournament

Format: Hi-Lo Walking Doubles (two players per team)

Matches: Double elimination or round-robin, depending on the number of players

■ Division A players will only be paired with Division B players

■ A Hi-Lo blind draw will be used to determine teams

■ Teams will be selected by drawing from a deck of cards

■ All games will use a cancellation scoring format

Prize Payouts

First Place: 50%

Second Place: 30%

Third Place: 20%

The winning team (Division A and Division B) will each receive an SBPPS Tournament Champion patch per tournament

Point System

Each player receives one point for participating in a tournament. First-Place Team: 10 points per player, Second-Place Team: five points per player, Third-Place Team: three points per player.

At the end of the season, total points will determine the SBPPS Series Champions.

2026 SBPPS Schedule

April 19

Union Village Park

1060 Wellness Place, Henderson

Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.

May 3

Lone Mountain Regional Park

9825 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas

Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.

May 17

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex

298 N. Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson

Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.

June 7

Leavitt Community Park

2100 E. St. Louis Ave., Las Vegas

Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.

September 20

Petrack Park

150 N. Hwy. 160, Pahrump

Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.

October 4

Pioche Town Park

245 Pioche St., Pioche

Courts: 4 | Time: 12 p.m.

October 11

Sunset Park

2601 Sunset Rd., Las Vegas

Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.

October 25

Discovery Park

2011 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson

Courts: 3 | Time: 12 p.m.

November 8

Pioneer Park

7449 Braswell Dr., Las Vegas

Courts: 3 | Time: 12 p.m.

November 22

Huckleberry Park

10325 Farm Rd., Las Vegas

Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.

December 6

Burkholder Park

645 Victory Rd., Henderson

Courts: 2 | Time: 12 p.m.

SBPPS Staff

President/CEO — Lathan “Rebel Dilger” (435)691-3857

Vice President — Steve Dilger (702)292-1374

Secretary/Treasurer — Debbie Dilger

Director — Lathan “Rebel” Dilger – (435)691-3857

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.