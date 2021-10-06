67°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Sports

Junior Trojan Cheer is back

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2021 - 9:21 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Junior Trojans cheer squad is back in season after having to take the 2020 season off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cheer squad is a nonprofit organization that is part of the Pahrump Youth Sports league. Their seasons occur in the fall and run from the first week of August until the end of November each year. They cheer each Saturday at Junior Trojan football games in the Pahrump and Las Vegas areas.

The cheer squad puts on their own fundraisers through various ways. They currently have a GoFundMe page running, which you can find by searching Junior Trojan Cheerleaders on GoFundMe.com, to help raise money for their season. This page will be up until the end of the season.

On top of the GoFundMe, the cheer team also held a car wash in September to help raise funds and will be holding a cake auction on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center. All funds raised will be going toward the kids and their cheer squad. The auction will be open to the public.

All proceeds received from the fundraisers go directly to the team and are used for a variety of different things, including: paying league fees for the team, purchasing personalized sweatshirts for each cheerleader, purchasing pom poms and bags for the cheerleaders to carry their uniforms in and some of the funds are also used to help the kids who may not be able to afford the uniforms for the season.

This year, the cheer coach, Mary Wilson, would like to get enough funds to be able to cater their end-of-the-season banquet that is put on each year.

“We usually do a potluck for that,” Wilson said. “But this year we’re looking to cater it. We didn’t get a season last year because of COVID. We tried, but we had to cancel it. So this year we’ve been trying to make up for that.”

In the past, the cheer squads have put on shows at the senior center in Pahrump and Wilson is hoping to get the team more involved once again in community events as soon as the pandemic calms down.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association The winners from the Courtesy Nevada State ...
Horseshoe tournaments held event at Fall Festival
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump hosted multiple horseshoe tournaments at their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs out for another offensive series during the first half ...
Raiders complete comeback to stay perfect in OT
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders stayed perfect this week when they defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 31-28, in overtime.

Getty Images The next bowling event at the Pahrump Nugget will be for the 500 Club members and ...
Cabuena and Williams roll to top spots at PVTBC event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Nenita Cabuena and Herb Williams bowled their way to division wins at the 8-9 Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling event that took place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Pahrump Nugget.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Hornets take the field after 23-month layoff
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School Hornets played their first football game in nearly two years on Friday, Sept. 24.

Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City
Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans opened up league play on Friday night with a 27-22 loss, when they traveled to Boulder City to take on the Eagles.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches the game against Iowa State Cyclone during the sec ...
Rebels swept away by Cyclones
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels lost their third consecutive game to open the season when they hosted the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 18, 48-3.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a carnival, rodeo, car show, entertainment of all kind ...
Horseshoe tournaments return to Fall Festival
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will be holding multiple tournaments this weekend at the Pahrump Fall Festival.