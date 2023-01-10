Lady Trojans avenge losses to Moapa Valley in post-holiday play

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team got a little payback on Friday night when they defeated the visiting Pirates of Moapa Valley 39-26.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump senior guard Adryanna Avena (4) going in for a layup in the Trojans' 39-26 victory against the Moapa Valley Pirates. Avena finished with four points, five assists and four steals.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump junior guard Avery Moore going up to grab one of her team-high seven rebounds in the Trojans' win over Moapa Valley on Friday, Jan 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump junior guard Paris Coleman (33) going for a lose ball in the Trojans' win over the Moapa Valley Pirates on Jan 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Trojans' junior forward Kailani Martinez (34) attempting a jump shot in Pahrump Valley's 39-26 win over the Moapa Valley Pirates on Friday, Jan 6. Martinez finished with a season-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Lady Trojans’ game against Moapa Valley was their last of a 3-game week for Pahrump in their return to action after the holidays.

The week started with a defeat at the hands of the Arbor View Aggies on Wednesday night.

Following that game, the Trojans went back to the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night for a matchup with the Del Sol Dragons.

The Dragons entered the game with an 8-8 record and losers in their last four consecutive games.

The Trojans played a well-balanced game on the offensive end of the court.

Four players scored at least eight points.

Adryanna Avena, Paris Coleman and Kailani Martinez each finished the game with nine points, while Abbigail Ramos ended her night with eight points.

Pahrump Valley led the game from wire to wire. They outscored Del Sol in every quarter, holding the Dragons to just six points in each quarter throughout the game.

The Lady Trojans went into halftime leading 20-12 and they were able to extend their lead to come away with a 44-24 victory.

Coleman and Avery Moore co-led the team with six rebounds, while Ramos and Martinez each grabbed five of their own.

This was their eighth consecutive victory over the Lady Dragons dating back to the 2017-18 season.

In Pahrump Valley’s final game of the week, the girls hosted Moapa Valley.

The Lady Trojans were looking to get some revenge for last season. The Pirates gave Pahrump two of their three losses, including a 6-point defeat in the southern regional championship game.

The Pirates came out hot against the Trojans, jumping up to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. But after a strong second quarter, Pahrump Valley was able to take back the lead heading into halftime.

Moapa Valley lost two of their top three scorers from last season in Sydney Reese and Emma Humes.

The Trojans were able to practically remove the Pirates’ two leading scorers from the game.

Junior Haylie Western and sophomore Claire Cox came into the game averaging 11 and 9.6 points per game, respectively.

Pahrump held Western to just two points on 1-of-6 shooting and Cox to six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Kailani Martinez had one of her best games of the season on Friday. She ended her night with a season-high 18 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Martinez added three steals and three assists for the Trojans.

The fourth quarter was all Pahrump as they outscored the Pirates 15-6 to take full control and go on to win the game.

With these wins, the Lady Trojans improved their record to 10-4 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 11 when they travel to Mesquite to take on the Virgin Valley Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are entering the game with a 15-2 record this season and they are being led by their senior forward, Tiley Price.

Price is averaging 9.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.

Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.