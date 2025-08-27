76°F
Sports

Lady Trojans battle hard against rivals in Boulder City

By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
August 27, 2025 - 4:40 am
 

A tough season start for the Trojans girls soccer program carried over into their rivalry road game against Boulder City High School last Thursday.

The Eagles wasted no time getting on the board in the 15th minute as they buried a ball on an advance through the middle that was left open to get past Trojans senior goalkeeper Julieanne Briggs.

While the Trojans are still searching for their first season win, their record doesn’t quite reflect the overall talent level of this squad.

Breakdowns in first-half communication have been the Trojans’ kryptonite as it has led to early goals that the team has had to scrap back from every game.

“From there on past the first half, we’ve been dominating every game,” head coach Amy Carlson said. “They’re just waiting too long to capitalize and so we’re always playing catch-up.”

Being a young team can come with its own set of growing pains.

According to coach Carlson, upperclassman co-captains Natalie Soto, Natalia Vallin and Aubrey Williams have stepped up as vocal leaders this season, lending every ounce of encouragement they have.

“Just looking more toward the future knowing these games if we win or lose matter to a degree but as we get closer to the end of the season and regionals, I expect us to step up,” Carlson said. “The biggest thing is just again playing kickball. It’s telling them to slow down and play simple. Once we get them to play simple, that’s when we connect passes. Again, it usually takes the first half, but at the end of the day too, we’ve told them the good thing in our eyes is they are beating themselves.”

The Trojans were able to get a couple of shots-on-goal attempts going into the second half but ultimately could not find the back of the net.

Heading into their next road game against a strong Equipo Academy program, the depth of the Trojans bench shall be tested.

The Trojans will take on the Yetis in a home league match Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

