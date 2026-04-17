Lady Trojans bring brooms to Boulder City — ride eight-game win streak

Pahrump Valley earned a 3-0 shutout in Boulder City, powered by a combined pitching effort from Evalenne Armendariz’s five scoreless innings and Hayes’ late 5 K’s.

Down but not out: Trojans look from within for season’s answers — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana warms up in the on-deck circle during the program's 3-0 road league victory against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans threaten in the top of the sixth inning with runners in scoring position during their 3-0 road league victory against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior third baseman and Grays Harbor College commit Madison Rodriguez throws a runner out at first base during the Trojans' 3-0 road league victory over Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior starting pitcher Evalenne Armendariz was dominant through five innings of shutout work against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior outfielder Riley Saldana makes a clean catch in center field during the Trojans' road league game against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore catcher Mariah Gray puts the bat on the ball during the Trojans' road league game against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Olivia Veloz lays out behind second base for the diving stop to try and get the out to shortstop Aspen Middaugh at second base during the Trojans' league game against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The PVHS varsity softball team gathers together for a team message prior to the start of their game against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Lady Trojans take warm-up grounders prior to the start of their league game contest against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Members of the Pahrump Valley High School varsity softball team celebrate together during their road league game against Boulder City on April 15 in Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Like Pahrump Valley softball head coach Brian Hayes, you wouldn’t be alone if you’ve lost count of how many consecutive victories the Trojans have strung together.

“Has it really been that many?” Trojans head coach Brian Hayes said postgame playfully after finding out his program’s 3-0 win in Boulder City was the Trojans’ eighth straight victory.

Even with the winning streak, challenges have lingered around the program.

“We’ve had some internal battles recently,” Hayes said. “Today was a big step forward.”

After throwing Jaycie Hayes at home to begin the week on Monday against the Eagles, the freshman came on in relief Wednesday to close the door in a tightly-contested game.

Hayes rolled through two clean innings, raking up five strikeouts to clip the Eagles offense from taking flight.

With the strikeouts, Hayes now only sits 16 punchouts away from 200 — a milestone that may not be likely touched by another pitcher in Nevada this season.

After one walk separated her from a perfect game against The Meadows on April 1o, the freshman has pitched three no-hitters this year already while continuing to lead Nevada in strikeouts (184).

“I was so mad I walked one,” Hayes jokingly said. “But I’m going to get 200 before the end of the season.”

Hayes also sits in a special class of her own nationally as she is tied in a 13-way lock for 1oth place in the nation for recorded no-hitters this year.

But the star of the show Wednesday goes to starting pitcher Evalenne Armendariz, who has been arguably just as lethal when the Trojans needed it this season.

Posting an 11th best-in-state 1.68 earned-run average, the junior, who started the majority of last year for the team, silenced the Eagles in the circle.

The righty surrendered six hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out two and walking three. Mixing in her off-speed well on 0-0 counts, Armendariz constantly worked ahead of hitters, forcing batters down in the count to ground out into weak contact as a result of being completely off-balance.

“Yeah, that was our plan. We know Evalenne is more of a pitch-to-contact type of player and she’s been great all year for us,” Hayes said. “Monday’s win kind of gave us a little bit of breathing room, because we know even if we split with them, we’re still the one seed.”

Behind a stiff defense that only committed one error, flashes of leather were shown across the diamond from Madison Rodriguez at third, Olivia Veloz at second and Aspen Middaugh at shortstop.

“Once we lost our second baseman, we felt like she could fill that void, and we stuck her in there. She’s been phenomenal,” Hayes said regarding Veloz’s recent contributions. “She’s diving for balls, running the bases well and laying bunts down. She’s doing a lot of the things we’ve been looking for, so it’s been huge for us.”

Mariah Gray, Hayes, Rodriguez, Veloz, Armendariz and Middaugh each collected a hit while Armendariz and Freeman each drove in one run for the Trojans.

A double by Middaugh sparked the top of the sixth inning before Hayes reached safety on an error that scored Middaugh for the Trojans’ first run of the afternoon.

Gray followed with a single to right that advanced Hayes to third before she was driven in by a sharp line drive to center by Armendariz, giving Pahrump Valley a late 2-0 lead.

The bats weren’t done yet as Rodriguez opened the top of the seventh with a double to right field. With the runner on second and no outs, freshman Veloz did her job in the situation, successful sacrifice bunting to first to advance Rodriguez.

Trojans junior Sadie Freeman was able to put the ball in play down the first base line to draw Rodriguez in to score for the final 3-0 push.

“We’re going to use these remaining seven games to bring up some of our future players, create competition. We’ve been starting scrimmages at practice, keeping stats, and using that,” Hayes said. “We know our pitching is going to be there. Our defense proved today it’s there. We just need to get the sticks going. And like coach Lauver said, it’s not about where we are now—it’s about where we are going in the playoffs.

Looking ahead

With only seven games left in their remaining regular season schedule, the Lady Trojans have three league games remaining between Moapa Valley (2) and The Meadows to end the season on April 29 at home.

Slated to host senior night on April 24 against SLAM! at 3:30, Hayes said the program is looking into ways to open up the fun for parents and fans in attendance.

“It’ll be a good game for the seniors. I think we’re going to do a little movie on the field afterward, just keep it open and fun,” Hayes said.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.