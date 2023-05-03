Lady Trojans looking to get a top seed with win on senior night

The Pahrump Valley softball team has a busy night on their hands this Wednesday night as the SLAM Nevada Bulls are coming to town and they’re looking to play spoiler.

Horace Langford Jr/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley head coach Veronica Montanez (center) speaking to the Lady Trojans during the game against the Boulder City Eagles on Saturday, April 29.

The Pahrump Valley softball team has a busy night on their hands this Wednesday night as the SLAM Nevada Bulls are coming to town and they’re looking to play spoiler.

The Lady Trojans are holding their senior night Wednesday against the Lady Bulls in a game that’s not just to recognize their players, but also has playoff implications on the line.

First-year head coach Veronica Montanez will have four of her players recognized on Wednesday afternoon.

Seniors Jazmine Aldana, Madison Gavenda, Haven Nelson and Shania Hopkins are the seniors on Pahrump’s team this season.

Pahrump Valley (9-12) currently sits in the No. 2 seed for the Mountain League with a 5-2 record and just one league game remaining on their schedule.

The Lady Trojans had their 3-game league winning streak snapped on Friday afternoon in a 5-4 loss to the league-leading Boulder City Eagles.

Pahrump defeated the Lady Bulls 15-13 in extra innings when they traveled to Henderson just two weeks ago.

The win over SLAM is currently the difference between the two teams in the league standings.

SLAM is sitting in third place of the Mountain League standings with a 4-2 league record. Their remaining two league games are Wednesday against Pahrump and Thursday afternoon against Valley.

With a win on Wednesday, Pahrump will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Mountain standings and will host the No. 6 seed in the first round of the Southern Regional tournament next week.

If the Lady Trojans lose to the Bulls, their fate will be decided with the outcome of SLAM’s game against Valley.

A SLAM win on Thursday will give them the No. 2 seed in the Mountain standings, sending Pahrump Valley to the No. 5 seed in the Southern region and force the Trojans to play on the road against Clark in the first round of the playoffs.

Last season, the Lady Trojans had to play on the road against SLAM in the first round and came away with a huge upset, beating the Lady Bulls 17-6.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the senior night festivities starting shortly before the game.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.