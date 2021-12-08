45°F
Lady Trojans remain undefeated after early season tournament

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2021 - 9:20 am
 
Toni Wombaker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. The 2021-22 Pahrump Valley Trojans girls basketball team posing with the tournament champions plaque for the 2021 River Valley Shootout Tournament.

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team is now 6-0 on the season after they swept a tournament over the weekend.

In the five games of the tournament, the Trojans outscored their opponents by a combined score of 232-111.

In their opening game, Pahrump won by 53 points after allowing just five points to the Laughlin Cougars. The Trojans spread the scoring around throughout the team. Their highest scorer was sophomore Taylor Brown with eight points.

The defense was smothering for the Trojans. They had 29 steals as a team and were led by senior Tayla Wombaker, who had seven of her own.

Pahrump had a different leading scorer in four of the five tournament games. The only player who led the team in scoring twice was junior guard Adryanna Avena. She led the Trojans in scoring with 12 points in their win against River Valley and had 15 points in the team’s win against Needles.

The other leading scorers for the Trojans’ offense were Wombaker with 16 points against Odyssey Institute and sophomore forward Kailani Martinez with 15 points against Lincoln County.

The last game of the tournament was the closest game for the Lady Trojans. They defeated the Lynx of Lincoln County by just one point, 49-48, thanks to two clutch free throws made by sophomore guard Paris Coleman in the final minute of the game.

Pahrump’s next game was on Tuesday night. Head to either MaxPreps.com or NevadaPreps.com to see how they did against the Somerset Sky Pointe Eagles. The Trojans have five more games, including a tournament, to be held on Monday, Dec. 20, before taking a break for the holidays.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Trojans’ girls next game will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Coral Academy in Las Vegas. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) jumps for a layup while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Willi ...
Rebels end losing streak, cruise to victory over Seattle
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels ended their 3-game losing streak with a 76-56 victory over Seattle University on Wednesday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

PVHS boys basketball gets first win of the season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team got their first win of the season with a 58-57 victory over Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday evening.

Helmet with 2021 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl logo during announcement for the Las Vegas Bow ...
Las Vegas Bowl announces participants
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Bowl committee has announced that the participants of the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, sponsored by SRS Distribution, will be the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) tackles Washington Football Team wide ...
Raiders fall to Washington Football Team
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders received their sixth loss of the season on Sunday when they hosted the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium. The final score was 17-15.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague, left, skates past Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg while c ...
VGK drops two in a row for first time in a month
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights lost their second game in a row for the first time in over a month with their 6-5 loss on Wednesday night when they visited the Anaheim Ducks.

Lady Trojans defeat Sierra Vista in opening game
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls basketball team won their opening game on Tuesday night 47-37 against the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions.