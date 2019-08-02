79°F
Sports

Las Vegas Aviators stadium named Ballpark of Year by website

By Rochelle Richards Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, was voted BaseballParks.com’s 20th annual Ballpark of the Year, the team announced on Wednesday.

Since 2000, BaseballParks.com has presented this honor to a new or remodeled baseball stadium with the best combination of site selection, exterior appearance, architectural design and fan amenities, according to a press release from the site. The selection is made by an advisory panel.

Team president and COO Don Logan and Project Designer Devin Norton from HOK will be presented with the award before the Aviators’ home game on Saturday.

“We love making baseball history with Las Vegas Ballpark and are thrilled to receive this merit-based award,” Logan told BaseballParks.com when informed of the honor. “It’s truly a winning stadium that is setting a new standard for professional baseball nationwide.”

Past honorees include Pittsburgh’s PNC Park in 2001, San Diego’s Petco Park in 2004, Columbus’ Huntington Park in 2009 and Salt River Fields in Arizona in 2011.

“The Las Vegas Ballpark is a magnificent facility with every aspect of the fan experience and player development taken into consideration, from planning through construction,” Pat O’Conner, president of Minor League Baseball, said in a release. “The result is this gorgeous ballpark that has brought new life to professional baseball in the Las Vegas/Summerlin community.”

The Aviators currently lead all of Minor League Baseball in attendance.

Las Vegas Ballpark is located in Downtown Summerlin next door to the Golden Knights’ practice facility, City National Arena.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke Middle School takes on The Meadows Sch ...
Rosemary Clarke football tryouts to begin Aug. 9
Staff Report

Rosemary Clarke Middle School in Pahrump will be fielding an unweighted 14U football team this fall, with tryouts for the team beginning Aug. 9

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduate Morgan White now wears ...
Pahrump’s White ready to take field for Winona State
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series catching up with Pahrump Valley High School graduates who are continuing their athletic careers in college.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Fans gather to watch as racers at the staging area of the sta ...
Best in the Desert announces 2020 schedule
Staff Report

Best in the Desert announced the dates and locations of its 2020 race series this week, with Vegas to Reno slated for Aug. 12-15.

Duffy Otteson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drew Otteson, right, gets hands-on instructio ...
Young Tonopah wrestlers get tips from former world champion
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

T.J. Hill is a well-known name in the wrestling world. From the time he was in high school, when he was a four-time Missouri state champion, until he was a junior world champion, Hill has known success.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli talks to his t ...
Beatty football team to open season at Round Mountain
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, the Beatty High School football team had a strong case for being the best Class 1A team that did not make the playoffs.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New horseshoes pits take shape at Goldfield P ...
Pahrump resident Dilger helps bring horseshoes to Goldfield Days
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend will mark the 19th edition of Goldfield Days. And, thanks to the efforts of Pahrump resident Lathan Dilger, this year will be the first to include a horseshoes tournament.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Aces fans cheer during the second half of a WN ...
Tom Rysinski: Politicians again prove they know nothing about sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Almost invariably, politicians sound foolish when they wander into sports. They seldom know the context of the issues and certainly don’t know much about the background of the situations, and they just seem out of touch when they chime in.