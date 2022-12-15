LIST: 19 Pahrump Valley athletes named to all-area teams

The most decorated team for the Trojans was the football team with 10 different players receiving an award, including two players who were voted on both offense and defense.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Aurora Whitney rounds the pond at Veterans' Memorial Park during the Nevada 3A state cross-country race.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior forward Adryanna Avena (5) cuts through the Truckee defense during their state tournament game on Friday, Nov. 11.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior running back Cole Venturo (17) carries the ball on one of his 12 rushing attempts in the Trojans' 7-6 loss against Moapa Valley on Friday, Sept. 16.

With the 2022 fall sports seasons all officially completed, the coaches throughout Southern Nevada have voted on who they believe should be awarded to the all-area teams.

Pahrump Valley had 19 representatives spread across four different sports.

The Nevada 3A southern regional champion girls soccer team had six representatives spread across all three levels of awards, ranging from all-league to all-state.

The four-time defending southern regional girls golf champs had two people earn all-state honors and the girls cross-country team had one runner receive honors.

Football:

Tannor Hanks – Voted to first team all-Mountain league for both offensive and defensive line. He was the team captain for the Trojans. Hanks had 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Cole Venturo – Voted to the first team all-Mountain league for the running back position. He led the Trojans in both rushing and receiving yards. Venturo finished with 57 carries for 531 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Elijah Begin – Voted to the first team all-Mountain league for his play along the offensive line.

Jose Mendoza-Lara – Voted to the first team all-Mountain league for the linebacker position. He made 25 tackles and had one interception. On the offensive side of the ball, Mendoza-Lara had eight rushing attempts for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Brennen Benedict – Voted to the first team all-Mountain league team as a defensive back and voted to the second team all-Mountain league team as a running back. Benedict had 27 carries for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Benedict finished second on the team with 34 tackles.

Gonzalo Gonzales – Voted to the second team all-Mountain league team for his performance as a kicker. He made all seven of his point-after-touchdown attempts and made both of his field goal attempts, including a season-long 40-yard attempt.

Scott Oscarson – Voted to the second team all-Mountain league team for his quarterbacking performance. He led the Trojans to a 4-5 record. Oscarson completed 41% of his pass attempts, throwing for 835 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 43 rushing attempts for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Antonio Salas – Voted to the second team all-Mountain league team as a defensive lineman. Salas finished the season with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Tristan Church – Voted to the second team all-Mountain league team as a linebacker. He had a team-high 39 tackles and four tackles for a loss. Church also finished with 309 total yards and three touchdowns on offense.

Makoa Batongbacal – Voted to the second team all-Mountain league team as a defensive back. He finished the year with 21 tackles and one interception. Batongbacal had 13 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Girls Soccer:

Adryanna Avena – Voted to the first team all-southern Nevada team, as well as the all-regional and all-Mountain league teams. Avena was also voted as the 3A Player of the Year and won the Golden Boot as the division’s leading goal scorer. She finished the 2022 season with 54 goals, 14 assists and 122 total points. Avena led the Trojans to a 3A southern regional championship for the second year in a row.

Avery Moore – Voted to the first team all-southern Nevada team, the all-regional team and the all-Mountain league team. She was also voted as the 3A Goalkeeper of the Year. Moore helped the Trojans to a 21-2-2 record while recording 18 clean sheets and only allowing 16 goals throughout the season.

Courtney VanHouse – Voted to the second team all-southern Nevada team, along with being voted to the all-Mountain league team. VanHouse scored 33 goals and had 10 assists for 76 total points. She was seventh in the state in goals scored and ninth in the state in total points.

Kailani Martinez – Received an honorable mention for the all-southern Nevada team and was voted to the all-regional and all-Mountain league teams. Martinez played a huge role in the midfield for the Trojans while scoring 21 goals and having 15 assists.

Paris Coleman – Voted to the all-regional and all-Mountain league teams. Coleman was one-half of the defensive anchors for the Trojans on their back line. She finished the season with two goals and 11 assists.

Emily Lewis – Voted to the all-regional and all-Mountain league teams. Lewis was the captain for the defense and the other half of the defensive anchors with Coleman along the back line. She scored three goals and had two assists.

Girls Golf:

Emily Gent – Received an honorable mention for the all-southern Nevada team. Gent helped lead the Trojans to their fourth consecutive 3A Southern Nevada regional championship. She finished fourth overall at the regional tournament, shooting a total score of 171, and finished 11th at the state tournament with a score of 180.

Aliana Zuniga – Received an honorable mention for the all-southern Nevada team. Zuniga finished fifth at the southern regional tournament with a score of 176. She finished ninth at the state tournament with a score of 175, leading the Trojans to a second-place finish.

Girls Cross-Country:

Aurora Whitney – Received an honorable mention for the all-southern Nevada team. Whitney won her last two races of the regular season. She finished 12th at the southern regionals race with a time of 23 minutes and 44 seconds. Whitney finished 26th at the 3A girls state race with a season-best time of 22 minutes and 24 seconds.

