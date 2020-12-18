32°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Miller, Salzwimmer, Dilger win divisions in Pahrump horseshoes tournament

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, tournament champion Ellie Miller, ...
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, tournament champion Ellie Miller, B Division champion Randy Salzwimmer and C Division champion Gary Dilger after the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association Christmas Tree Open on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tournament champion Ellie Miller with her tro ...
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tournament champion Ellie Miller with her trophy after the Christmas Tree Open on Dec. 12 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Christmas Tree Open B Division champion Randy ...
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Christmas Tree Open B Division champion Randy Salzwimmer with his trophy Dec. 12 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gary Dilger with his trophy for winning the C ...
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gary Dilger with his trophy for winning the Christmas Tree Open C Division championship Dec. 12 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Ellie Miller of Richfield, Utah defeated Steve Lopez of Kingman, Arizona in a playoff to capture the tournament championship Saturday at the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association’s fourth annual Christmas Tree Open at Petrack Park.

Miller and Lopez each went 6-2 in A Division, nosing out Jim Hatch, who went 5-3. Four pitchers — Lathan Dilger, Bob Miller, Mike Nicosia and Mark Kaczmarek — went 4-4, forcing a four-way playoff for fourth place as the top four places in each division won money.

The need for playoffs — all three divisions featured at least one of them — made the Christmas Tree Open one of the longest events of the year.

“We had a new record of players with 27 — two from Richfield, Utah, two from Kingman, Arizona, five from Mount Charleston, five from Las Vegas and 13 from Pahrump,” said Dilger, the SNHPA president. “Three were females, two were 18 or younger, and we had so many players we outgrew the six courts. It started at 11 a.m. and we weren’t through until 6 p.m. under the lights.”

The cool and windy weather did nothing to hold down turnout, with the pitchers each contributing a $20 entry fee for the round-robin tournament that featured nine pitchers in three divisions. First place in each division paid $100, with $60 for second, $40 for third and $20 for fourth.

In B Division, Randy Salzwimmer and George Mallory tied for first with 7-1 records, while Kasey Dilger and Don Brown tied for third at 5-3. Salzwimmer defeated Mallory in a playoff to take first-place money, and Dilger topped Brown in a playoff to capture third place.

Gary Dilger of Mount Charleston was the only pitcher to win a division outright, going undefeated in C Division to claim first place. Behind him, Chuck Smith defeated Audrey Zuloaga in a playoff after each finished 6-2 for second place, while Russ Jacobs and Vance Dilger tied for fourth place at 4-4 before Jacobs won a playoff.

“I’d like to thank Dennis Andersen for hosting the tournament, also for all of the sponsors: Mom’s Diner, Starbucks, Johnny’s Tacos, Farinata’s Pizza, Michael’s Jewelry and Alien Amusements,” said Dilger, who has made getting more sponsors for tournaments a priority for both SNHPA events and sanctioned Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournaments.

Horseshoes will take an extended break before the next event in Pahrump, an NSHPA-sanctioned event Saturday, Feb. 20 in conjunction with Pahrump Valley Days. The festival also will feature events sponsored by the SNHPA: singles and doubles cornhole tournaments Friday, Feb. 19 and a doubles horseshoes tournament open to anyone Sunday, Feb. 21.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez, left, picks out a grab-bag prize during t ...
Gulley, O’Herron win Turkey Bowl at Pahrump Nugget
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Randy Gulley rolled a 985 series to win the third annual 9-pin no-tap Turkey Bowl Tournament on Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

File photo Jalen Denton, shown pitching against Del Sol in 2019, won two baseball games for Pah ...
Pahrump Trojans Gold splits two baseball doubleheaders
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jake Riding and Jalen Denton combined for 15 strikeouts and one walk Friday night as the Pahrump Trojans Gold baseball team split a doubleheader, falling 4-3 to Palo Verde and beating Sierra Vista 14-1.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Speedway flagman Dale Geissler congratulates J ...
Hobby Stocks goes down to final race at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A solid turnout of cars and some competitive races made for a good night of racing as Pahrump Valley Speedway closed out its season Nov. 21, although most of the season points races already had been decided.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gets r ...
Raiders announce grants for community nonprofit programs
Staff Report

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are proud to announce the Community Investment Grant Program, a new initiative dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations obtain funding for their work in the community. The program enables Nevada-based entities to join forces with the Raiders to help produce services that effect positive change throughout the Silver State.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Drivers of off-road vehicles of all classes can start planni ...
Best In The Desert releases its full racing schedule for 2021 season
Staff Report

Best In The Desert announced recently it has finalized its racing schedule for 2021, with events including timeless classics such as the BlueWater Parker 425, the Tensor Tire Parker 250, the Silver State 300, the Maxxis Tires Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the King Shocks Desert Classic and the BlueWater Desert Challenge, which will take place on two separate weekends of racing.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboy ...
UNLV continues to play musical chairs at quarterback
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Max Gilliam has started all five games and received the bulk of playing time, but the Rebels have used four quarterbacks this season, including Doug Brumfield on Friday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Frank Medina took home $88.50 from the Pahrump Va ...
Johnson wins Division A at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Dave Johnson rolled games of 234, 243 and 242 to post a 34-pin margin and win Division A at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Snakebite/10 pin/9 pin No Tap tournament on Nov. 21 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times DJ Zuloaga, left, and Lathan Dilger after they won a playof ...
Zuloaga, Dilger team to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt
Staff Report

DJ Zuloaga and Lathan Dilger defeated Dennis and Chad Andersen for the second time to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt horseshoes tournament Friday, Oct. 30 in Pahrump.