Openings remain for bowling leagues at Pahrump Nugget

The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center has openings remaining for its Tuesday night leagues that will begin in September.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center still has openings remaining for two Tuesday night leagues that will begin play in September.

According to Lorie Hartwell, the league coordinator at the Nugget, there is a men’s 750 handicap league and an almost scratch trio league for both men and women with spots open.

The men’s 750 handicap league will begin play Sept. 10, while the almost scratch trio meeting will be Sept. 3.

For more information, visit the desk at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center or call 775-751-6525.