Openings remain for bowling leagues at Pahrump Nugget

Staff Report
August 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center has openings remaining for its Tuesday night leagues that will begin in September.

According to Lorie Hartwell, the league coordinator at the Nugget, there is a men’s 750 handicap league and an almost scratch trio league for both men and women with spots open.

The men’s 750 handicap league will begin play Sept. 10, while the almost scratch trio meeting will be Sept. 3.

For more information, visit the desk at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center or call 775-751-6525.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football players stretch before Fr ...
Trojans Football Notebook: This one was tough to explain
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A few days before the start of another Pahrump Valley High School football season, a deal was offered coach Joe Clayton: After a loss, instead of talking right after the game, there would be a post-practice chat about the game Monday afternoon.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School softball players and coaches pose ...
Pahrump Valley softball team gets championship rings from former champs
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School softball players enjoyed a special moment when Kaden Cable’s home run clinched the Class 3A state championship, and they enjoyed another one Friday night at Trojan Field.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Grant Odegard, left, shown last year ...
Odegard happy with Pahrump newcomers first cross country race
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

More than freshmen were running their first race for the Pahrump Valley High School cross country team, and coach Erik Odegard was pleased with how the newcomers performed at the Red Rock Running Company Invitational on Saturday at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Tony Margiotta scores one of his three touchdowns Friday nigh ...
Pahrump Valley builds big lead but falls to Lowry
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The feeling started late in third quarter on the Pahrump Valley sideline, not quite impending doom but more of an alarm going off inside the heads of the coaching staff.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Junior Carmen Stephenson unleashes a serve during volleyball ...
Beatty volleyball team eyes return trip to states
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty High School volleyball players Adrianna Gill and Carmen Stephenson agree on a lot of things: The Hornets look to be headed for a good season, they have a lot of confidence in their teammates, and they are excited to get the season started.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Linemen prepare for the 2019 football season du ...
Pahrump Valley Trojans set open football season
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Few teams feel the advantage of playing at home as much as the Pahrump Valley High School football team.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Fabian Perez, right, watches as two of his teammates c ...
Beatty football features less size, more speed
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to last year’s roster, there were nine seniors on the Beatty High School football team during the 2018 season, a bit more than one-third of the roster.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Vegas to Reno competitors line up Thursday for technical insp ...
Vegas to Reno race draw drivers from as far as Australia
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Brett Comiskey might have traveled thousands of miles to compete in Best in the Desert’s Vegas to Reno race, but he felt right at home in Southern Nevada.