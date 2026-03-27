Pahrump Chili Cook Off hosts thrilling SNHPS tournament

Last Saturday, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series brought excitement to the Pahrump Chili Cook Off with its Hi-Lo Doubles tournament.

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Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Lathan "Rebel" Dilger and Polly Brashear claimed the division one and division two runner-ups during the Chili Cook-Off Hi-Lo Doubles tournament. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Mark Kaczmarek and DJ Zuloaga claimed the division one and division two championships during the Chili Cook-Off Hi-Lo Doubles tournament. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Saturday during the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off festival, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series held its successful Hi-Lo Doubles tournament.

Beyond the horseshoe competition and chili cook-off, attendees enjoyed a full day of festivities including a carnival, vendors, music, ax throwing, a bull riding machine, mini golf, a bouncy house, and more.

Weather cooperated with temperatures in the high 80s, tempered by a cool breeze throughout the day.

The event was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors.

A special thank you goes out to the tournament’s main sponsor, American Family Insurance of Pahrump, along with additional sponsors Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Pahrump Valley Storage, Goins Farmers Insurance, Smokin’ J’s Barbecue of Beatty, Stewart Title of Pahrump, Leeward Renewable Energy of Amargosa, and Servco Heating and Cooling of Pahrump.

Tournament Results

The tournament crowned champions across two divisions in a hard-fought 5-win, 0-loss performance. In Division 1, Mark Kaczmarek of Pahrump took the top spot, while DJ Zuloaga, also of Pahrump, claimed the Division 2 championship.

Second-place honors (4W–1L) went to Lathan “Rebel” Dilger of Pahrump in Division 1, and Polly Brashear of Pahrump in Division 2.

Rounding out the podium in third place (3W–2L) were Randy Salzwimmer of Pahrump in Division 1 and Phil Kesterson of Pahrump in Division 2.

Up Next: Amargosa Days Tournament — April 18

The next SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament will be held at Amargosa Days in Amargosa, on April 18.

Sign-in begins at 11 a.m. Entry is $20 per player, with $1,500 in added money. SNHPS plaques will be awarded to first-, second-, and third-place teams, with cash payouts split 50/30/20 percent.

Tournament Champion Patches will also be presented, and series points will be awarded: 20 points per player for first place, 10 for second, and 5 for third.

The tournament is open to all skill levels. Horseshoes will be provided for those who don’t have a pair.

Other Amargosa Days Festival events include a parade, rodeo, vendors, concession stand, live music, bull riding machine, and a grand finale fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.