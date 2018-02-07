Pahrump community gets in Super Bowl spirit

Super Bowl LII brought watch parties, raffles, drinks, food and fun to the Pahrump Valley.
Several local taverns, casino-hotels and restaurants were ready for fans and the rough and tumble professional football players as they tangled for victory on the TV screen.
Special activities included giveaways of jerseys, hats and T-shirts, plus buffet meals, snacks, stadium food and more as fans watched the game on state-of-the-art TVs.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis.
Super Bowl betting
- When all the numbers are tallied, there’s a chance Nevada sports books might lose only their third Super Bowl in 28 years.
- Caesars Palace sports book reported a seven-figure win on the Eagles’ 41-33 upset of New England in Super Bowl LII and the Westgate sports book reported a small win. But William Hill sports book reported a multimillion-dollar loss, CG Technology sports books reported a mid six-figure loss and most other Las Vegas sports books also lost on Sunday’s game.
- The mystery bettor — just call him Biff Tannen Jr. — who beat Las Vegas out of millions of dollars when he won all of his wagers on the World Series reportedly won more than $10 million on at least $7.4 million in money-line bets on Philadelphia, which closed at plus 170.
- The betting public cleaned up on props in the game that featured the most total yards (1,151) of any game in NFL history.
Source: las Vegas Review-Journal