Pahrump community gets in Super Bowl spirit

Super Bowl LII brought watch parties, raffles, drinks, food and fun to the Pahrump Valley.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Fans gather for a Super Bowl party on Sunday inside the Pahrump Nugget. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times New England Patriot fans Anita Hilling, Jason Hilling and Vicky Hilling cheer for their team in a Super Bowl Party held Sunday inside the Pahrump Nugget. The Patriots were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Minneapolis.

Super Bowl LII brought watch parties, raffles, drinks, food and fun to the Pahrump Valley.

Several local taverns, casino-hotels and restaurants were ready for fans and the rough and tumble professional football players as they tangled for victory on the TV screen.

Special activities included giveaways of jerseys, hats and T-shirts, plus buffet meals, snacks, stadium food and more as fans watched the game on state-of-the-art TVs.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis.