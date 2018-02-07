Sports

Pahrump community gets in Super Bowl spirit

Staff Report
February 7, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Super Bowl LII brought watch parties, raffles, drinks, food and fun to the Pahrump Valley.

Several local taverns, casino-hotels and restaurants were ready for fans and the rough and tumble professional football players as they tangled for victory on the TV screen.

Special activities included giveaways of jerseys, hats and T-shirts, plus buffet meals, snacks, stadium food and more as fans watched the game on state-of-the-art TVs.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis.

