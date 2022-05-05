Pahrump heads to regionals as the No. 2 seed in Mountain league

The Trojans clinched their second seed for the Mountain league with a crushing 24-1 victory over the Canyon Springs Pioneers on Tuesday afternoon.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior pitcher Kyle McDaniel on the mound for the Trojans during their 11-1 victory over the Clark Chargers on Thursday, April 7. McDaniel struck out 12 batters and allowed two hits in the win.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team is heading to the 3A regional playoff tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Mountain league and the No. 3 overall seed for the 3A southern region.

Pahrump Valley jumped out in front quickly as they held an 11-1 lead after the first inning.

Sophomore Justyn Ybarra got the start on the mound for Pahrump and pitched all three innings. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven batters.

At the plate, Ybarra finished the day going 1-for-3 with a single and scored three times.

Every game player got their start for the Trojans, however, many of them were replaced when Pahrump jumped out to a huge lead.

The backups showed out on Tuesday with big performances. Among those big performers were freshmen Aidyn Cratty and Andrew Zurn.

In just his fifth game of the season, Cratty had his best game of the season. He went 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and scored twice.

Zurn finished the game with just one hit in his two plate appearances, but that one hit was a good one. He added to the Trojans lead with a 2-run single in the third inning. He also scored twice and walked once.

The Trojans finished off their regular season with a home game against SLAM Nevada. In addition to it being the last game of the regular season, it was also senior night for some of the Trojans.

With Eldorado’s loss Wednesday night to the Moapa Valley Pirates, the Trojans’ first-round opponent will be the Clark Chargers.

Pahrump swept both games against the Chargers this season, outscoring Clark 23-8 in those two games.

The Trojans will be hosting at least the first round of the 3A regional playoffs. That game will take place on Monday, May 9, at 4 p.m.

The regional tournament will have eight teams and will be double elimination. The higher seed in each game will be the host for each matchup.

Win or lose, the final two teams in the regional championship game will qualify for the state tournament that will take place Thursday to Saturday, May 19-21, at Fernley High School.