Sports

Pahrump Jr. High–High School Rodeo returns Feb. 6–8

The 2026 Pahrump High School Rodeo is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 at the McCullough R ...
The 2026 Pahrump High School Rodeo is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The 2026 Pahrump High School Rodeo is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The 2026 Pahrump High School Rodeo is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The 2026 Pahrump High School Rodeo is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The 2026 Pahrump High School Rodeo is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The Pahrump Valley High School Rodeo Club includes approximately 15 student athletes who compet ...
The Pahrump Valley High School Rodeo Club includes approximately 15 student athletes who compete year-round in rodeos throughout the state. (Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
January 23, 2026 - 4:50 am
 
Updated January 23, 2026 - 9:04 am

One of the community’s most anticipated events is returning this year with the annual Pahrump Jr. High–High School Rodeo, a tradition with deep roots in a town that continues to draw thousands of spectators from across Nevada yearly.

Hosted by the Pahrump Valley High School Rodeo Club, the event has been produced for the past 10 years by longtime director Buddy Krebs and Lloyd Peugh.

Slated to run this year from February 6-8 at the McCullough Rodeo Arena, director Buddy Krebs said he is excited for the return of the event.

“It’s the last rural event left in Pahrump, to be honest,” Krebs said.

Though high school rodeo has existed locally since as early as the 1940’s, the current club was revived a decade ago after a renewed demand from local youth and families.

Today, the club includes approximately 15 student-athletes who compete year-round in rodeos throughout the state.

As a part of the Nevada State Junior High and High School Rodeo Association’s regular season schedule, students from fifth grade through 12th grade will show off their best.

The rodeo is free to the public, while donations are encouraged to help offset the roughly $30,000 annual cost of hosting the event. Families who are unable to contribute are still strongly welcome to attend.

In addition to the competition, the Pahrump Rotary Club will be serving food as well as hosting additional vendors onsite throughout the weekend.

Krebs said the club is still welcoming sponsors and community support ahead of the event.

Weekend schedule of events

The rodeo kicks off on Friday, Feb. 6, with a shooting tournament at 7 a.m. at Murphy’s Pit, located at 1871 E. Mesquite Road in Pahrump.

Later that day, high school cutting will take place at noon at the McCullough Arena, located at 150 N. Highway 160, with the girls competing first.

Rooted in ranch work traditions, cutting involves a horse-and-rider event where riders isolate and control a single cow from a herd, then scored on the horse’s control and the rider’s skill within a 2.5-minute time limit.

Competition resumes Saturday, Feb. 7, at 9 a.m., and continues through Sunday, Feb. 8, beginning at 8 a.m. Both days will open with the national anthem, flags, and prayer.

Events will be split between the large arena and small arena throughout the weekend.

Large arena events include:

Jr. high boys and girls goat tying

High school and jr. high team roping

Jr. high chute dogging

High school steer wrestling

High school and jr. high saddle bronc riding

Jr. high and high school bareback riding

High school and jr. high bull riding

Jr. high and high school barrel racing

Small arena events include:

High school and jr. high tie-down roping

High school and jr. high pole bending

High school girls goat tying

High school and jr. high girls breakaway roping

Jr. high boys breakaway roping

Jr. high ribbon roping

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

