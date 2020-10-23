79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump pitchers sweep Group B at Oasis Fall Open

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2020 - 8:45 am
 

Three pitchers from Pahrump swept the top spots in the Group B to highlight the Oasis Fall Open horseshoes tournament Saturday at Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort.

Lathan Dilger and James Hatch each went 3-1 for the tournament, with Mike Nicosia and Joe Kalache each finishing 2-2 in Group B. Hatch led Dilger on points 160-152 to win the title, while Dilger led on ringers 62-57.

“They had him at the wrong handicap,” Dilger said of Hatch, who played with a 9 handicap while Dilger did not have one. “From now on we’re going to playoffs to alleviate this problem.”

Dan Dunn of Las Vegas and Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona, each went 4-1 in Group A. Swain, who went into the tournament with a ringer percentage of 62.81%, hit on 109 to 71 for Dunn, but Dunn finished with a 277-238 edge in points and won the championship patch and $40. Steve Lopez of Kingman, Arizona finished third by tiebreaker after he and Dennis Andersen of Pahrump each went 3-2.

Over in Group C, Sheri Dilger of Mount Charleston was the only undefeated pitcher in the tournament, sweeping four games to take the crown. A 27-13 win over runner-up Steve Dilger of Las Vegas locked up the win. Tim McBrayer of Las Vegas finished 2-2 to take third in Group C.

Group C was the only division without a tie, as each pitcher defeated the pitchers who would finish lower in the standings. The other divisions had ties for first and third. Second place in each division paid $25, while $15 went to the third-place finishers.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association schedule continues this weekend with the Beatty Boo Halloween tournament Saturday. Beatty’s horseshoes pits are at Knight Avenue and Amargosa Street, just behind the Death Valley Inn and RV Park.

A doubles tournament was held Oct. 11 with 21 players at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. Pitchers were divided into divisions, with trophies provided by Paul at the A-Bar-L Western Store and Terri at Tonopah Trading Company.

Carol Lanfair and Mark Kaczmarek split $80 by winning the Gold Division of the tournament, with Alison Breeden and Nicosia splitting $50 for second and Dunn and Kalache sharing $30 for third place. In the Cardinal Division, Scott and Lela Hardy finished first, Don Brown and Bill Hummel were second and Mike Dedeic and Brent Dawson placed third. Prize money was the same in both divisions.

The players had participated in the state championships the day before at the same site.

“I’d like to thank the sponsors for their support and the town of Tonopah for letting us hold such an important tournament here and state will be back at Tonopah next year,” said Lathan Dilger, president of the Nevada State Horseshoes Pitchers Association.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Modifieds on the track Oct. 1 ...
Ward increases Hobby Stocks lead at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward tacked 3 points on to his lead in the season standings by winning the Hobby Stock race during the Oct. 10 racing night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Jim Hatch/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tournament champion Lathan Dilger, center, is fla ...
Dilger captures Octofest horseshoes tournament title
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was one of the most competitive tournaments on the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association calendar, with three players in Group A finishing the round-robin format at 4-2.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Catcher Coby Tillery connects for a hit for Trojans Gold d ...
Pahrump Trojans Gold wins Pink the Park baseball tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After losing in the title game of their previous tournament in Bullhead City, Arizona, the Trojans Gold baseball club was determined to show the coaches they were not satisfied just by reaching the final.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brady Gladd holds his trophy afte ...
Daffer slides into first place in Speedway Super Stocks
Staff Report

The tightest race this season at Pahrump Valley Speedway is the Super Stocks, in which a one-spot advantage on a given Saturday night can mean a one-point difference in the standings.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The largest number of cars Pahrum ...
Pahrump Valley Speedway draws largest number of cars this season
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Dan Snowden raced in the Sport Mod class for the first time in 10 racing nights and put himself in the standings with his victory Sept. 12 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Jalen Denton rallies his Trojans Gold teammates during the ...
Pahrump team wins 3 of 4 in Arizona baseball tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time in six months, baseball players from Pahrump took the field in live competition, and the results were mostly encouraging.

DJ Zuloaga/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lathan Dilger, left, and Audrey Study teamed to ...
Dilger, Study team to win Mike’s Midnight Madness
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association championships in Tonopah just weeks away, Pahrump pitchers have been getting ready by competing in both NSHPA-sanctioned tournaments and the more informal backyard series tournaments.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times file Dusty Mundrick works out a walk while Pahrump Valley Li ...
PVLL to elect board members at Oct. 1 meeting
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Little League will hold a meeting Thursday, Oct. 1 to elect board members.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Car No. 5 bears the Dusty Strong logo honoring Dusty Park alo ...
Hundreds remember Dusty Park at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was billed as a Celebration of Life for Dusty Park, and much of the afternoon felt like a celebration. There was laughter and sharing stories among the several hundred people who gathered Sunday at Pahrump Valley Speedway to remember him.