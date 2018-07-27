Pahrump speedway: Mann ends Wyatt’s long Bombers winning streak

New challenger Anthony Mann was up to the task of trying to dethrone the seemingly unbeatable Gary Wyatt on Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.
After a fierce side-by-side battle up front between Mann and Wyatt in the Bombers division, it was proved that Wyatt is, in fact, human. Mann made the high line work as he was able to get around Wyatt and hold him off for the win, ending Wyatt’s 20-plus win streak. Arlie Daniel settled in for third, followed by Steve Dinerstein.
In the Mini Stock feature, RJ Smotherman was once again victorious, outrunning Brandon Jones and Aiden Murphy to the checkered flag. Dave Christensen, Haylee Little, Remington Nicosia, Courtney Murphy, Derek Campbell and Ryan Howard finished out the field.
The Coupe feature once again went to Robert Smotherman. Chris Hansen, Natasha Pooler and Michael DeCroff finished second through fourth, respectively.
Jared Ward and Jeff Murphy put on quite an exciting show in the Hobby Stock division, however Jared Ward once again pulled his No. 28 machine into Victory Lane. Jeff Murphy settled in for the second spot, followed by Tanner Otteson, Tyler Murphy and Aaron Smith.
Alex Williams outran Duffy Otteson and Sterlynn Otteson to the checkered flag to bring home the hardware in the Super Stock feature event.
Rafael Flores picked up the feature event win in the Sport Mod division over Brady Gladd and Scott Brady. Anthony Broadhead, Nick Heilman, Alex Murphy and Tyler Murphy completed the feature.
In the Modifieds, Jon Mitchell Jr. picked up his first feature event win in the class. Mitchell, who is still trying to get the hang of his machine, put on the run of his young career and bested Jake Pike, Josh Stringer, Mike Wells and Rick Durica.
Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.weebly.com
Pahrump Valley Speedway points leaders
Through races of July 7
Modifieds: 1. Jake Pike 393, 2. Jason Pike 378, 3. Mike Wells 276, 4. Jon Mitchell Jr. 224, 5. Bryan Wulfenstein 177, 6. Brad Hopkins 176, 7. Rick Durica 169, 8. Austin Keifer 128, 9. James Thibodeaux 112, 10. Justin Miller 107.
Sport Mods: 1. Clifton King 328, 2. Scott Brady 322, 3. Brady Gladd 303, 4. Alex Murphy 299, 5. Nicholas Heilman 202, 6. Donald Riley 170, 7. David Belcher 162, 8. Chuck Trastor 133, 9. Joel Dean 98, 10. Tyler Murphy 69.
Super Stocks: 1.Rafael Flores 166, 2. Aaron Keller 129, 3. Dan Snowden 106, 4. Jerry Buesig 100, 5. Dale Daffer 99, 6. Justin Wall 94, 7. Jim Wulfenstein 70, 8. Alex Williams 65, 9. Matt Belcher 62, 10. Brandon Madan 33.
Mini Stocks: 1. Aiden Murphy 378, 2. RJ Smotherman 283, 3. Haylee Little 270, 4. Ryan Howard 227, 5. Brett Gamble 212, 6. Tom Peticolas 205, 7. Brandon Jones 168, 8. Alex Murphy and Robert Pearson 107, 10. Gege Murphy 102.
Coupes: 1. Natasha Pooler 362, 2. Michael DeCroff 359, 3. Chris Hansen 226, 4. Allen Lokey 135, 5. Michael Johnson 127, 6. Anthony Broadhead 100, 7. Robert Smotherman 70, 8. Ian Blanton 34, 9. Dee Hansen 33, 10. Jeri Patrick 32.
Micro Sprints: 1. Jason Funk 170, 2. Eddie Chacon 166, 3. Ray Garnica 130, 4. Evil Pruitt 127, 5. Clint Silva 68, 6. Chance Garnica 63, 7. Raun Silva 34, 8. Shaun Moore 32, 9. Brian Hall 31.
Dwarfs: 1. Evan Moentenich 126, 2. Derek Rosse 110, 3. Mac Marmon and Cecilia Dillie 71, 5. Dustin Loughton 67, 6. Billy Kalogeras 65, 7. Ryan Parker 35, 8. Ridge Abbott and Frank Rhodes 34, 10. Stacey Woods 33.
Bombers: 1. Gary Wyatt 342, 2. Arlie Daniel 323, 3. Steve Dinerstein 253, 4. Michael Riefler 69, 5. Ken Harrington 67, 6. Eli Bliss 65, 7. Justin Griffiths 62, 8. Alex Williams 35, 9. Cory Layne and Michael Risflen 34.
Hobby Stocks: 1. Jared Ward 346, 2. Aaron Smith 230, 3. Anthony Broadhead 171, 4. Jeff Murphy 169, 5. Robert Gannon 160, 6. Eric Hallett 129, 7. Kenny Harrington 71, 8. Alex Muprhy 67, 9. Doug Murphy 65, 10. Dave Palmer 64.