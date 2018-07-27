Pahrump speedway: Mann ends Wyatt’s long Bombers winning streak

New challenger Anthony Mann was up to the task of trying to dethrone the seemingly unbeatable Gary Wyatt on Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Dale Geissler/Pahrump Valley Times Anthony Mann celebrates ending Gary Wyatt's long winning streak in the Bombers division Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

After a fierce side-by-side battle up front between Mann and Wyatt in the Bombers division, it was proved that Wyatt is, in fact, human. Mann made the high line work as he was able to get around Wyatt and hold him off for the win, ending Wyatt’s 20-plus win streak. Arlie Daniel settled in for third, followed by Steve Dinerstein.

In the Mini Stock feature, RJ Smotherman was once again victorious, outrunning Brandon Jones and Aiden Murphy to the checkered flag. Dave Christensen, Haylee Little, Remington Nicosia, Courtney Murphy, Derek Campbell and Ryan Howard finished out the field.

The Coupe feature once again went to Robert Smotherman. Chris Hansen, Natasha Pooler and Michael DeCroff finished second through fourth, respectively.

Jared Ward and Jeff Murphy put on quite an exciting show in the Hobby Stock division, however Jared Ward once again pulled his No. 28 machine into Victory Lane. Jeff Murphy settled in for the second spot, followed by Tanner Otteson, Tyler Murphy and Aaron Smith.

Alex Williams outran Duffy Otteson and Sterlynn Otteson to the checkered flag to bring home the hardware in the Super Stock feature event.

Rafael Flores picked up the feature event win in the Sport Mod division over Brady Gladd and Scott Brady. Anthony Broadhead, Nick Heilman, Alex Murphy and Tyler Murphy completed the feature.

In the Modifieds, Jon Mitchell Jr. picked up his first feature event win in the class. Mitchell, who is still trying to get the hang of his machine, put on the run of his young career and bested Jake Pike, Josh Stringer, Mike Wells and Rick Durica.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.weebly.com