40°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump U13 football team takes league championship

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 24, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
Tina Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Pahrump's U13 football team posing with the tr ...
Tina Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Pahrump's U13 football team posing with the trophy after winning the fall 2021 league championship

Pahrump’s U13 Junior Trojans football team defeated the Henderson Raiders 24-6 to win the league championship over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The season started off rocky for the football team as the head coach, Tom Walker, tested positive for COVID and became very sick. Once Walker got back to work, his team got back to playing “Pahrump football.”

“Hard-nosed,” Walker said, describing Pahrump football. “Being tough. Easily, we were the hardest-hitting team in the league. By far.”

The team plays under the NYS league in Nevada and the team is also part of the Pahrump Youth Sports league.

Walker began coaching this U13 team when they were back in U11, so the players and Walker have built a bond over the years and know each other very well.

To Walker, it was very emotional for him to be able to win this championship with a team that he’s been coaching for the last two years.

“I’m proud of these boys,” Walker said. “They worked their butts off for me and that’s all you can ask as a coach. This is just a great group to be around.”

The next step for the boys of the U13 team will be to play for the Pahrump Valley Trojans at the high school. It should be a smooth transition for the players as coach Walker uses the same scheme as he and the rest of the Trojans’ coaching staff use for the high school’s team.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) makes a pass under pressure from San Diego State Azte ...
Winning streak snapped for Rebels football
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels had their two-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the visiting San Diego State Aztecs 28-20 over the weekend.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA ...
Wolf Pack drop second game in a row
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost their second game in a row over the weekend in a three overtime affair against the Air Force Falcons 41-39.

Pahrump Valley Times file Almost 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournamen ...
Poland, Ayres get division wins in PVTBC event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Ed Poland and Kali Costa Ayres won their divisions in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event on Saturday.

New season, new coach for PVHS boys basketball
New season, new coach for PVHS boys basketball
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

David Wilson has taken over the head coaching position for the boys basketball team at Pahrump Valley High School.

UNLV stays perfect on the season
UNLV stays perfect on the season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels keep the winning going as they reach 3-0 on the season after a 64-62 victory over visiting North Dakota State on Monday.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo, middle, gives direction to his team during a timeout in t ...
Rebels capture golden pineapple, extend win streak
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday 27-13 to capture the Golden Pineapple trophy in the Ninth Island Showdown.

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a catch past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back R ...
Raiders have fallen into old bad habits the last 2 weeks
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders are trying to avoid another second-half collapse. To do so, they need play more clean, efficient football.