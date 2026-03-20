Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club 8–9 Pin No Tap Singles results

Mike Kintzer delivered a standout performance with three perfect 300 games to headline a strong field at the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s 8–9 Pin No Tap Singles tournament.

The Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club welcomed another strong day of competition last Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino during their 8-9 Pin No Tap Singles tournament.

Leading the field was Mike Kintzer, who put on a dominant performance with an incredible three 300 games in Division “G”—a remarkable achievement that set the tone for the event.

Several other bowlers also turned in impressive showings with multiple perfect games. Recording two 300 games each in Division “G” were Mike Mundt, Joe Balmores, Daryl Lasky, Howard Pillman, and Marc Levy, showcasing the high level of competition throughout the tournament.

Single 300 games were also well represented. In Division “R,” Sherry Levy and Katherine Bishop each achieved the milestone. Additional 300 games in Division “G” were bowled by Jim Spear, Randy Stout, Zid Cabuena, Tim Whitfield, Dale Bystedt, Shaun Upton, and Jim Reynolds.

Congratulations go out to all the bowlers for their outstanding performances and achievements.

A special thank you is extended to Dee Runau for assisting at the check-in desk and helping the event run smoothly.

The day also included 50/50 drawings, with Walt Kuver and Dwight Easley each taking home $43.25.

The next scheduled PV 500 Club event will take place on April 11 as part of the club’s 3-6-9 Doubles with Colored Pins tournament.

Division R results

Orpha Lasky: 255, 276, 279, 1036, $70

Sherry Levy: 296, 300, 248, 1019, $65

Janet Hansen: 274, 296, 267, 1004, $50

Babs Woosley: 215, 261, 270, 983, $35

Mary Williams: 286, 225, 224, 975, $25

Katherine Bishop: 300, 239, 201, 947, $20

Lorena Myers: 263, 243, 217, 944, $15

Divison A results

Deb Mallory: 264, 249, 265, 222, 1000, $50

Cathy Schultz: 234, 177, 228, 263, 902, $35

Hazel Watson: 291, 226, 164, 203, 884, $15

Division G results

Mike Kintzer: 300, 300, 300, 1037, $75

Mike Mundt: 300, 277, 300, 1025, $60

Jim Spear: 277, 300, 296, 1024, $55

Joe Balmores: 270, 300, 300, 1015, $50

Randy Stout: 256, 258, 300, 976, $45

TJ Adriano: 243, 277, 275, 970, $40

Bob Riley: 234, 255, 280, 968, $35

Doug Tarver: 217, 290, 277, 967, $30

Vince Allison: 261, 265, 244, 961, $25

Tim Morlan: 267, 265, 262, 956, $20

Daryl Lasky: 267, 300, 300, 953, $15

HDCP Side Pot results

Mike Kintzer: 300, 300, 300, 1037, $40

Orpha Lasky: 255, 276, 279, 1036, $35

Mike Mundt: 300, 277, 300, 1025, $30

Jim Spear: 277, 300, 296, 1024, $28

Sherry Levy: 296, 300, 248, 1019, $26

Joe Balmores: 270, 300, 300, 1015, $23

Janet Hansen: 274, 296, 267, 1004, $21

Deb Mallory: 249, 265, 222, 1000, $20

Babs Woosley: 215, 261, 270, 983, $19

Randy Stout: 256, 258, 300, 976, $18

TJ Adriano: 243, 277, 275, 970, $16

Doug Tarver: 217, 290, 277, 967, $15

Vince Allison: 261, 265, 244, 961, $13

Tim Morlan: 267, 265, 262, 956, $10

Daryl Lasky: 267, 300, 300, 953, $9

Katherine Bishop: 300, 239, 201, 947, $7

Randy Gulley: 262, 219, 261, 939, $5

Scratch Side Pot results

Mike Kintzer: 300, 300, 300, 900, $35

Mike Mundt: 300, 277, 300, 877, $27.50

Joe Balmores: 270, 300, 300, 870, $22.50

Daryl Lasky: 267, 300, 300, 867, $15

Marc Levy: 245, 300, 300, 845, $12.50

Sherry Levy: 296, 300, 248, 844, $10

Janet Hansen: 274, 296, 267, 837, $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.