Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 3-6-9-Doubles results

In their fifth tournament of the calendar year, the Pahrump Valley 500 Club crowned multiple doubled-pair bowlers at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

The Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club wrapped another strong showing of competition last Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino during their 3-6-9 Doubles tournament.

Gloria Dofner and Walt Kuver were the lucky recipients of the 50/50 raffle, winning a total amount of $42.75 each.

Division R

Sandra Halsey / Mike Kintzer — 789, 905 — 172/187 — 1694 — $140

Charity Musial / Joe Matassa — 805, 829 — 151/212 — 1634 — $110

Leslie Pesterre / Richard Hille — 743, 860 — 151/146 — 1603 — $90

Sherry and Earl Hallett — 774, 822 — 167/150 — 1596 — $60

Rita Rose / Jerry Taylor — 745, 828 — 143/164 — 1573 — $50

Lise Peterson / Phil Bradley — 746, 816 — 133/205 — 1562 — $40

Gloria and Terry Dofner — 776, 784 — 174/202 — 1560 — $30

Division A

Cathy and Bill Schultz — 785, 816 — 145/187 — 1601 — $130

Deb Mallory / Jim Spear — 767, 826 — 120/171 — 1593 — $80

Barbara Shepherd / Larry Taylor — 749, 759 — 109/224 — 1508 — $40

Donna Lee / Howard Pillman — 748, 740 — 105/158 — 1488 — $30

HDCP Side Pot

Mike Kintzer — 137, 232, 257, 279 — 905 — $40

Richard Hille — 197, 172, 204, 287 — 860 — $35

Charity Musial — 129, 196, 215, 289 — 829 — $30

Jerry Taylor — 207, 219, 193, 209 — 828 — $25

Jim Spear — 151, 225, 235, 215 — 826 — $22

Earl Hallett — 170, 194, 255, 203 — 822 — $21

Bill Schultz — 213, 201, 213, 189 — 816 — $19

Phil Bradley — 110, 237, 244, 225 — 816 — $19

Jim Reynolds — 137, 238, 224, 211 — 810 — $15

Joe Matassa — 99, 238, 237, 231 — 805 — $12

Sandra Halsey — 172, 219, 173, 225 — 789 — $9

Tim Morlan — 162, 194, 204, 227 — 787 — $7

Dale Bystedt — 108, 196, 226, 256 — 786 — $6

Cathy Schultz — 240, 183, 201, 161 — 785 — $5

Scratch Side Pot

Mike Kintzer — 232, 257, 279 — 768 — $32.50

Camryn Feehan — 230, 245, 248 — 723 — $25

Joe Matassa — 238, 237, 231 — 706 — $17.50

Larry Taylor — 224, 236, 240 — 700 — $10

Whats ahead?

The next Pahrump Valley 500 tournament is set to take place on May 9 and will follow a classic certified 10-pin singles format for the event.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.