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Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 3-6-9-Doubles results

/ Pahrump Valley Times
April 15, 2026 - 4:40 am
 

The Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club wrapped another strong showing of competition last Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino during their 3-6-9 Doubles tournament.

Gloria Dofner and Walt Kuver were the lucky recipients of the 50/50 raffle, winning a total amount of $42.75 each.

Division R

Sandra Halsey / Mike Kintzer — 789, 905 — 172/187 — 1694 — $140

Charity Musial / Joe Matassa — 805, 829 — 151/212 — 1634 — $110

Leslie Pesterre / Richard Hille — 743, 860 — 151/146 — 1603 — $90

Sherry and Earl Hallett — 774, 822 — 167/150 — 1596 — $60

Rita Rose / Jerry Taylor — 745, 828 — 143/164 — 1573 — $50

Lise Peterson / Phil Bradley — 746, 816 — 133/205 — 1562 — $40

Gloria and Terry Dofner — 776, 784 — 174/202 — 1560 — $30

Division A

Cathy and Bill Schultz — 785, 816 — 145/187 — 1601 — $130

Deb Mallory / Jim Spear — 767, 826 — 120/171 — 1593 — $80

Barbara Shepherd / Larry Taylor — 749, 759 — 109/224 — 1508 — $40

Donna Lee / Howard Pillman — 748, 740 — 105/158 — 1488 — $30

HDCP Side Pot

Mike Kintzer — 137, 232, 257, 279 — 905 — $40

Richard Hille — 197, 172, 204, 287 — 860 — $35

Charity Musial — 129, 196, 215, 289 — 829 — $30

Jerry Taylor — 207, 219, 193, 209 — 828 — $25

Jim Spear — 151, 225, 235, 215 — 826 — $22

Earl Hallett — 170, 194, 255, 203 — 822 — $21

Bill Schultz — 213, 201, 213, 189 — 816 — $19

Phil Bradley — 110, 237, 244, 225 — 816 — $19

Jim Reynolds — 137, 238, 224, 211 — 810 — $15

Joe Matassa — 99, 238, 237, 231 — 805 — $12

Sandra Halsey — 172, 219, 173, 225 — 789 — $9

Tim Morlan — 162, 194, 204, 227 — 787 — $7

Dale Bystedt — 108, 196, 226, 256 — 786 — $6

Cathy Schultz — 240, 183, 201, 161 — 785 — $5

Scratch Side Pot

Mike Kintzer — 232, 257, 279 — 768 — $32.50

Camryn Feehan — 230, 245, 248 — 723 — $25

Joe Matassa — 238, 237, 231 — 706 — $17.50

Larry Taylor — 224, 236, 240 — 700 — $10

Whats ahead?

The next Pahrump Valley 500 tournament is set to take place on May 9 and will follow a classic certified 10-pin singles format for the event.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

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