Sports

Pahrump Valley all-stars finish as runners-up in district tournament

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
June 22, 2023 - 1:04 pm
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Cody Fried (9) pitched for the Pahrump Valley Junior all-stars during the Nevada District 4 baseball tournament over the weekend.
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior All-Star team took second place in the 2023 Nevada District 4 baseball tournament over the weekend. Pahrump went 2-1 across the 5-day tournament.

The Pahrump Valley Junior All-Star team finished in second place at the Nevada District 4 baseball tournament.

The All-Stars went 2-1 in the five-day tournament.

Pahrump won their first game in shutout fashion. They defeated the Peccole All-Stars by a score of 7-0 in the first round.

Following their win, the Juniors advanced to face undefeated Summerlin South.

Summerlin had already won two games before the matchup.

They defeated the Mountain Ridge All-Stars 7-5 in the first round before moving on and scoring a crushing 13-3 victory over Lone Mountain to advance to the semifinal game against Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley once again got a shutout victory, this time by a score of 15-0 over Summerlin, knocking them to the loser’s bracket.

However, this wouldn’t be the last time these two teams saw each other in the tournament.

Because they lost so far into the tournament, Summerlin went straight to the final game of the loser’s bracket.

This time they would face the boys from Peccole.

Winner of the game goes on to face Pahrump for the district championship. The loser of the game would be going home.

Summerlin South would come away with a 6-2 victory over Peccole on Monday night, setting up a rematch against Pahrump Valley on Tuesday for the championship game.

The rematch went differently than the first game between these two teams.

After being shut out in the first game, Summerlin was not only able to put points on the board, but they were also able to pull off the upset and get a win over the Pahrump Valley All-Stars.

Summerlin defeated Pahrump Valley 10-7 in eight innings on Tuesday night to capture the Nevada District 4 Little League championship.

This was Summerlin’s second straight district championship after defeating Summerlin North 12-2 last year before going on to win the 2022 Juniors state championship.

With their district championship, Summerlin South will head to the 2023 state tournament that will be played in Fernley from June 30 to July 3.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.

