Pahrump Valley Booster Club discount card sale underway

One of the best deals in town will be making its way around your neighborhood soon, courtesy of Pahrump Valley High School athletes.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club discount card offers special deals from 20 merchants in Pahrump on things from meals to auto service.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club discount card program is one of the club's biggest fundraisers, with money used for equipment purchases for Trojan athletics.

The Booster Club’s annual discount card sale is underway, and club president Cindy Colucci said it’s a good deal for both buyers and sellers.

“What it does is allow kids in athletic programs, specifically the fall sports, to get the community discount card, which we create locally with our local merchants that offer great discounts and specials,” Colucci explained. “Kids will sell them to family, friends, grandparents who live far away who just want to support the teams, neighbors, and they bring in money to their own team but they also benefit the entire program.”

That is because there’s a percentage split of the proceeds. A girls soccer player who sells the discount cards, for example, will bring in some money for the girls soccer team and some money for the athletic program as a whole.

“That way, the Booster Club program benefits all athletics,” Colucci said.

Colucci said the program was developed roughly a decade ago, although initially the cards were produced by an outside vendor and featured primarily Las Vegas-based merchants. The lack of enthusiasm for that prompted a major change, and the cards for years have featured Pahrump businesses.

This year’s card features discounts from 20 locations, everything from a free orange chicken with a three-entree meal at Panda Express to a buy one, get one free offer from Domino’s. Other businesses offer percentage discounts, including Denny’s, Threadz Clothing Company, Dairy Queen, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, Saitta-Trudeau and Carl’s Jr.

Other participating merchants include Albertsons, Tarantino’s, Port of Subs, Qu BBQ, PourHouse, Smith’s, Drew’s Tire Pros, McDonald’s, Subway, China a Go-Go, Pahrump Nugget, Java Junkies and Sonic.

A card purchased now will be good through the end of August 2019. Colucci said 2,500 cards were purchased this year, “which may or may not be enough depending on how aggressively they sell.”

Proceeds from the cards often go to large equipment purchases for high school teams, said Colucci, but other improvements are funded as well, such as the awnings over concession stands, which are another source of funds for the booster club.

“We also do the concession stands at all the athletic events,” Colucci said. “We take good care of our patrons.”

For more information about the discount card program or the Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club, contact Colucci at 775-209-4157.

Contact Sports Editor Tom Rysinski at trysinski@pvtimes.com On Twitter:@pvtimes