Pahrump Valley boys net 1st win behind Severt’s 20 points

Brayden Severt scored 20 points, Grant Odegard finished with 14 and the Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team went to the free-throw line 30 times in posting its first win of the season, 54-51 over Enterprise, Utah, on Friday in the Bulldog Invitational in Mesquite.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior forward Brayden Severt scored 20 points in back-to-back games against Moapa Valley and Enterprise, Utah, last week in the Bulldogs Invitational at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite.

Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sophomore guard Makayla Gent, shown last season against Cheyenne, was one of three Pahrump Valley players to score in double figures during a Dec. 6 ictory over Lincoln County in Panaca.

Brayden Severt scored 20 points, Grant Odegard finished with 14 and the Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team went to the free-throw line 30 times in posting its first win of the season, 54-51 over Enterprise, Utah, on Friday in the Bulldog Invitational in Mesquite.

The Trojans made 20 of 30 free throws while the Wolves managed to connect on just 4 of 17, a difference that easily made up for the Wolves’ advantage in shooting. Enterprise (1-2) shot just 37 percent from the floor, while the Trojans shot 26 percent.

Chance Farnsworth added 8 points for the Trojans.

In their opening game of the tournament, Severt scored 20 points and Odegard added 15 as the Trojans fell 59-48 to Moapa Valley.

Pahrump Valley led 40-39 after three quarters against the Pirates, who made 8 more field goals than the Trojans but didn’t have a player score more than 12 points. A highlight for Pahrump Valley was free-throw shooting; the Trojans made 14 of 16 from the line.

The final game of the weekend saw Lincoln County jump out to a 21-9 lead and post a 51-41 win over the Trojans. This time it was Farnsworth leading the way with 12 points, while Odegard totaled 11.

The Trojans left Mesquite with a 1-3 record going into Tuesday night’s Sunset League opener against Valley in Pahrump. They will have three more home games before Christmas, play in the Vegas Invitational Jan. 2-5 and next face a league foe Jan. 10 at Del Sol.

Girls basketball

Pahrump Valley’s girls already have played 13 games, going 7-2 in the River Valley Invitational in Arizona and 1-2 in the Lady Bulldog Invitational in Panaca.

The win in the Lady Bulldog Invitational came in the opener against the host team, as the Trojans had three players in double figures in scoring during a 45-35 win over Lincoln County.

Makayla Gent and Jackie Stobbe each scored 11 points, and Samantha Runnion added 10 for Pahrump Valley, which bolted to a 17-5 lead after one quarter against the 2-5 Lynx.

The Trojans also opened Sunset League play Tuesday night at home against Valley. They will have two home games before Christmas, then go to the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson for games Jan. 2-5.