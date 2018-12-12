Pahrump Valley boys net 1st win behind Severt’s 20 points

Brayden Severt scored 20 points, Grant Odegard finished with 14 and the Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team went to the free-throw line 30 times in posting its first win of the season, 54-51 over Enterprise, Utah, on Friday in the Bulldog Invitational in Mesquite.
The Trojans made 20 of 30 free throws while the Wolves managed to connect on just 4 of 17, a difference that easily made up for the Wolves’ advantage in shooting. Enterprise (1-2) shot just 37 percent from the floor, while the Trojans shot 26 percent.
Chance Farnsworth added 8 points for the Trojans.
In their opening game of the tournament, Severt scored 20 points and Odegard added 15 as the Trojans fell 59-48 to Moapa Valley.
Pahrump Valley led 40-39 after three quarters against the Pirates, who made 8 more field goals than the Trojans but didn’t have a player score more than 12 points. A highlight for Pahrump Valley was free-throw shooting; the Trojans made 14 of 16 from the line.
The final game of the weekend saw Lincoln County jump out to a 21-9 lead and post a 51-41 win over the Trojans. This time it was Farnsworth leading the way with 12 points, while Odegard totaled 11.
The Trojans left Mesquite with a 1-3 record going into Tuesday night’s Sunset League opener against Valley in Pahrump. They will have three more home games before Christmas, play in the Vegas Invitational Jan. 2-5 and next face a league foe Jan. 10 at Del Sol.
Girls basketball
Pahrump Valley’s girls already have played 13 games, going 7-2 in the River Valley Invitational in Arizona and 1-2 in the Lady Bulldog Invitational in Panaca.
The win in the Lady Bulldog Invitational came in the opener against the host team, as the Trojans had three players in double figures in scoring during a 45-35 win over Lincoln County.
Makayla Gent and Jackie Stobbe each scored 11 points, and Samantha Runnion added 10 for Pahrump Valley, which bolted to a 17-5 lead after one quarter against the 2-5 Lynx.
The Trojans also opened Sunset League play Tuesday night at home against Valley. They will have two home games before Christmas, then go to the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson for games Jan. 2-5.
Trieb, Velazquez on 3A all-state team
The postseason honors continue to roll in for the Pahrump Valley High School football team.
Offensive lineman Zach Trieb and running back Nico Velazquez were named Class 3A all-state first team by coaches, while lineman Caleb Sproul was selected to the second-team offense.
Northern Nevada schools dominated the individual awards, as Class 3A state champion Churchill County, which defeated Pahrump Valley in the semifinals, had co-MVP Sean McCormick, Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Jackson, Lineman of the Year Ben Dooley and Coach of the Year Brooke Hill. Runner-up Truckee, which defeated Moapa Valley in the other semifinal, had co-MVP Marcus Bellon and Defensive Player of the Year Drew Wingard.
Velazquez was the Trojans’ workhorse, rushing 207 times for 1,417 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had kickoff returns of 75 and 90 yards for touchdowns, completed his only pass for a touchdown, caught two passes for 40 yards and rushed for five 2-point conversions. On defense, the senior made 34 tackles (two for losses), had three sacks and intercepted a pass.
Trieb and Sproul were part of an outstanding offensive line that opened holes and provided protection for an offense that outscored its Sunset League foes 215-84 in posting a 5-0 league record. The Trojans’ offense compiled 3,145 yards on the ground and 632 more through the air.