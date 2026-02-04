Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics shows success in opening weeks

A new youth athletic program is gaining momentum in Pahrump, as PVJA continues to attract young athletes each week with community support, hands-on coaching, and focus on confidence and fundamentals.

Flag football: Trojans flip the switch in second half against Western

Local Pahrump youth athletes warm up on the football field at Pahrump Valley High School with drills during their Sunday training session with Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics. (David Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics director David Wilson leads 13 students through his weekly Sunday program that emphasizes essential athletic fundamentals, including speed and agility, running and jumping mechanics, strength and coordination, and overall confidence. (David Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A local youth athletic program has been growing by the week thanks to the support of the community.

Recently launched in December of last year, Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics is helping young athletes get faster, stronger, and more confident—one Sunday at a time.

The program meets every Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley High School Track and Field, welcoming athletes of all skill levels.

“I think we had 17 kids at our first session and had 13 kids just recently in our second session,” PVJA program director David Wilson said. “We’re always trying to grow week by week, but the main thing is the kids are having a great time.”

And what a great time have those kids had so far.

Designed for both beginners and experienced competitors, the program emphasizes essential athletic fundamentals, including speed and agility, running and jumping mechanics, strength and coordination, and overall confidence.

Parents can expect sessions to run anywhere between an hour to an hour and 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to no later than 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, athletes are warmly greeted by Wilson and his girlfriend, Tori Peers, at the table set up at the front gate.

“It really depends on how the kids are feeling that day,” Wilson said. “For a lot of kids, especially early on, it’s their first time, so we make sure they feel comfortable.”

With Wilson leading the workouts, alongside Peers when she’s available, the program starts with stretching, then form running and technique drills.

After that circuit, Wilson focuses on engaging activities: agility drills, cones, hurdles and ladders.

“At this age, I think it’s more important that they play multiple sports rather than specialize early. We do talk throughout sessions and especially at the end,” Wilson said. “I motivate them and give them “homework” for the week—push-ups, sit-ups, running for 10–15 minutes, things like that.”

Wanting to give parents flexibilty to attend or step-away freely from the program, Wilson charges a session-by-session rate of $20.

Wilson is offering memberships to those wanting to consistenly attend—about $100 for the season, which runs through May 10.

“We’ve sold five or six memberships so far,” Wilson said. “Pricing varies depending on how many kids are in the family.”

Crediting the on-going support from the community and local media, Wilson is beyond grateful for the support shown between leading the PVJA and the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association.

“A lot of it is word of mouth, especially parents whose kids I already work with through lessons. Facebook definitely helps, and the articles too—we did one initially with you and one with the Pahrump Valley Community News,” Wilson said. “After those came out, we gained a lot more followers and inquiries through email.”

With consistent training and a positive team atmosphere, Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics is shaping the next generation of confident competitors in your backyard.

Parents or guardians interested in signing up or learning more can contact pvjuniorathletics@gmail.com.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.