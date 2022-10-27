Pahrump Valley lands spot in volleyball playoffs

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team clinched a playoff spot for the 3A southern regional tournament. Here’s how they did it.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Taylor Brown (13) goes up for a block against Clark in the Trojans 3-0 loss to the Chargers on Oct. 3, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior hitter Asia Bibb (4) going for a kill in the Trojans game against the Clark Chargers on Oct 3, 2022.

The Trojans held a 6-19 record overall and a 2-7 record in league play going into their final game of the regular season on Thursday evening.

Thursday’s game had playoff implications on the line. Win or lose, the Trojans were getting the No. 8 seed for next week’s southern regional tournament.

However, depending on the outcome of this game and the outcome of Virgin Valley’s game against Moapa Valley, the Pinecrest Cadence Cougars will either hold the No. 5 seed or the No. 6 seed for the playoffs.

With a loss or a Virgin Valley win, the Cougars would receive the No. 6 seed. With a win and a Virgin Valley loss, Cadence would receive the No. 6 seed in the regional tournament.

The Trojans will be opening their playoff run with a road game against the Boulder City Eagles on Tuesday evening.

Boulder City has won the last 11 matchups between the two teams, including winning both games this season.

Pahrump Valley is being led by their senior middle blocker Peyton Odegard. She leads the team in kills (90), blocked shots (141) and digs (180).

Despite getting a playoff spot on Tuesday, the Trojans weren’t able to pull out a win when they traveled to Clark high school to take on the Chargers.

Pahrump Valley played all three sets of the game close, however, Clark was able to stay in front and get a 3-0 victory.

As a team, the Trojans finished with eight kills and five aces. Their aces came from five different players.

Odegard led Pahrump with 12 blocks – twice as many as the next closest player – and three kills.

Junior Taylor Brown and sophomore Bryn Mazlo were the co-leaders on the team with 12 digs each.

Tuesday’s playoff game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets online for the playoffs at niaa.com/tickets or pay at the events.

