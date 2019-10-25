Pahrump Valley runs wild over Valley, locks up playoff spot

Valley might have had the edge in good hands people, but Pahrump Valley had a huge edge in the trenches, and that carried the Trojans into the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Valley and Pahrump Valley players shake hands after the Trojans clinched a playoff spot with a 44-36 victory over the Vikings on Thursday night at Trojan Field.

The Trojans ran the ball down the Vikings’ throats, gaining 441 yards on 62 carries Thursday night in a 44-36 victory that gave Pahrump Valley (4-5, 3-1 Sunset) second place in the Sunset League.

Senior Kody Peugh led the Trojans with 135 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries, including a 50-yard scoring run on their second play from scrimmage. Junior Tony Margiotta rushed 20 times for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns. Roman Roberts and Neil Redmond also ran for touchdowns.

All that rushing yardage overcame stellar performance by Valley quarterback Jarrett Zibert. In his final high school game, Zibert threw for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and another score for the Vikings (4-6, 1-3).

As the No. 2 seed in the Sunset, Pahrump Valley will open the playoffs against the No. 3 seed in the Sunrise, Moapa Valley (6-4, 3-2 Sunrise), at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Trojan Field, with the winner to travel to Mesquite the following week to face Virgin Valley.