Pahrump Valley softball rides 2-game winning streak into regionals

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Ciara Stragand (8) looking on after delivering a pitch to a Valley Viking batter during their game on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Ciara Stragand (8) sliding into third base during the Trojans' win over the Valley Vikings on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley pitcher Cat Sandaval (2) getting ready to deliver a pitch to a Valley Viking batter during their game on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior catcher DeAnna Egan (15) getting an out at home plate during the Trojans' 13-3 win over the Valley Vikings on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School honored the seniors on their softball team before their game against the Valley Vikings on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. From left to right: Ciara Stragand, Toni Cross-Smith, DeAnna Egan, Lizzy DeAngelis

The Pahrump Valley softball team is heading into the Nevada 3A regional playoffs after closing out the regular season with strong performances in their last two regular season games.

The Lady Trojans began the week with a 15-0 win over the Desert Pines Jaguars. This marks the 11th consecutive win for Pahrump Valley over Desert Pines since the 2014 season.

With their win on Monday, the Lady Trojans secured the fifth seed heading into the playoffs.

Following Monday’s game, Pahrump Valley hosted the Valley Vikings on Wednesday night for their season finale, as well as senior night for four of the Trojan players.

The four seniors that were celebrated before the game were Toni Smith, Ciara Stragand, DeAnna “DeeDee” Egan and Lizzy DeAngelis.

This game against the Vikings went much like the first game – it was all Trojans from the start.

In the first matchup between these two teams, the Lady Trojans came away with a 20-1 victory at Valley High School.

Wednesday’s game finished with a Pahrump Valley victory by a score of 13-3 in Pahrump.

This is the first time the Lady Trojans have won back-to-back games since they rattled off three wins in a row in the middle of March.

The first round of the Nevada 3A regional tournament will kick off on Monday, May 9. The top eight teams from 3A will participate in the double elimination style tournament.

Pahrump Valley will have to travel to the Las Vegas area for their first round game against the SLAM Nevada Bulls, who finished in second place in the Mountain league.

During the regular season, the Bulls swept Pahrump, winning both games by three runs, with the most recent game taking place at SLAM’s field and ending with a score of 11-8.

Pahrump Valley did have a lead midway through that game, however, they let the Bulls take the lead and weren’t able to come back.

The keys to winning for the Lady Trojans will be for the pitchers to maintain control of their pitches by not allowing too many walks or throwing wild pitches, and for the fielders to take their time with their throws and not have any errors.

With the tournament being double elimination, the Lady Trojans are guaranteed at least two games in the tournament.

Depending on the outcome of their first game, and the outcome of the Virgin Valley vs. Sunrise Mountain game, Pahrump Valley could host their second game of the tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

First pitch for Monday’s playoff game is scheduled for 4 p.m.