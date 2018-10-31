Pahrump Valley Speedway hosting monster trucks

Pahrump Valley Speedway will be the site when the Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to Pahrump on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-3.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Monster truck fans are treated to a ride in the "Paddy Wagon" April 21 during the Monster Truck Insanity Tour's stop at McCullough Arena in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Jeromy Pritchard during the freestyle race at the Monster Truck Insanity Tour's stop in Pahrump April 21 at McCullough Arena.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to Pahrump Nov. 2-3 with shows at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Live A Little Productions promises some of the nation’s biggest monster trucks along with the Titan Fuel Tanks Championship, side-by-side tough truck and UTV races for locals and a monster truck ride experience.

One of the highlights of the shows will be the first time a monster truck will attempt a backflip in Pahrump.

This is the second time this year the Monster Truck Insanity Tour has made a stop in Pahrump, as there were shows in April at McCullough Arena.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Monster Truck Insanity Tour back to Pahrump this fall,” said Skyler Neibaur, CEO of Live A Little Productions. “The show in April was a huge success, and we have been fortunate enough to be invited to the Pahrump Valley Speedway for a fall event.”

Discounted presale tickets can be purchased online at www.livealittleproductions.com or at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. Prices are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 3-12. Under 3 is free. At the gate, the prices will be $25 for adults and $12 for children. Pit parties begin at 5:30 p.m. each day, with showtime at 7 p.m.

“Our monster truck drivers are thrilled to compete at this facility and will undoubtedly put on a great show for the fans and sponsors,” Neibaur said.

Idaho-based Live A Little Productions, whose events include not only the Monster Truck Insanity Tour but the Live A Little Freestyle Motocross Insanity Tour, the Western Grand National Pulling Series and Cowboys and Monsters, produces more than 60 events each year across 10 western states.