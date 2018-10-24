Pahrump’s Mountz wins bull riding at Spanish Springs rodeo

Pahrump sixth-grader Brandon Mountz is the No. 1 bull rider among Nevada’s junior high school competitors after winning the event on both days at an Oct. 13-14 rodeo hosted by Spanish Springs.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandon Mountz of Pahrump shows off the checks and a buckle he won for his performances in bull riding and bareback steer riding at a junior high school rodeo Oct. 13-14 in Spanish Springs.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandon Mountz of Pahrump shows off the buckle he won for winning the junior high school bull riding event Oct. 13-14 at the Spanish Spring rodeo.

Mountz outscored Elko County’s Zach Oros 74-63 on the first day and was the only rider to score on the second day, netting a score of 72. His 30 points for the weekend easily outpaced Oros’ 18 and moved him into a first-place tie in the overall standings with Brenden Webb of Washoe County, each with 49 points. Oros is in third with 38.

Meanwhile, Tye Hardy’s 20 points from the first rodeo of the fall season at Battle Mountain have held up, and Hardy remains the only high school bull rider on the scoreboard.

“So Pahrump has Tye Hardy, the No.1 bull rider in the state of Nevada, and Brandon Mountz, the No.1 junior high bull rider in the state of Nevada,” Pahrump Valley High School rodeo director Buddy Krebs said.

Mountz also finished second in bareback steer riding with a score of 57 on the first day and a total of 18 points. Standings leader Charlie Wright of Elko County won the event with scores of 60 and 56 to net 30 points. Mountz now ranks fifth in bareback riding, a point behind Webb’s fourth-place 19 points.

The fall season continues with rodeos Nov. 2-4 in Alamo and Nov. 16-18 in Boulder City.