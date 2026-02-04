Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club kicks off new season with 107 bowlers

The Pahrump Valley Bowling Tournament Club launched its season at The Nugget Casino, drawing 107 bowlers and a flurry of perfect games.

It was a wonderful afternoon to begin the 2026 bowling season for the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club last Saturday at the Nugget Casino.

The tournament drew 107 bowlers while showcasing some outstanding performances on the lanes.

The competition was strong, the atmosphere was energetic, and the level of bowling was nearly exceptional.

PVTBC secretary Debbie Varner would like to extend special congratulations to Gloria Dofner and Mike Mundt, who each achieved the rare and remarkable feat of bowling two perfect 300 games during the tournament.

Dofner and Mundt weren’t the only bowlers who recorded 300 games Saturday, a testament to their skill and consistency.

Chris Upton, Mike Kintzer, Curtis Abasta, Sandra Halsey, Ray Hampton, Joe Balmores, Zid Cabuena, Daryl Lasky, Sean Fuqua, TJ Adriano, Ed Poland, George McQuarrie, Linda Byrd, Debi Conrad, George Longmire and Dottie Cole all bowled at least one perfect 300 game.

PVTBC sends a special thank you to Dawn Susits and Dee Runau for their assistance at the check-in desk.

According to Varner, their time and dedication helped ensure the tournament ran smoothly and successfully.

Lastly, congratulations to Larry Attebery and Gary Underdahl, who each won $53 in Saturday’s 50/50 raffle.

The next scheduled PVTBC tournament will be the Certified Regular 10-Pin with Side Pots on Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Division A

Debi Conrad: 143, 297, 279, 300, 1019, $76

Gloria Dofner: 153, 300, 300, 265, 1018, $72

Mike Mundt: 118, 300, 300, 277, 995, $60

Nicole Barrager: 170, 265, 290, 265, 990, $54

George McQuarrie: 178, 233, 268, 300, 979, $44

Randy Gulley: 197, 297, 263, 215, 972, $40

Stephen DeCena: 186, 232, 263, 273, 954, $33.50

Judi Clausen: 178, 284, 254, 238, 954, $33.50

Ron Clem: 143, 251, 262, 297, 953, $28

Mike Kintzer: 137, 257, 300, 256, 950, $24

Joe Balmores: 113, 300, 250, 277, 940, $21

Tim Morlan: 162, 225, 256, 297, 940, $21

Mike McNeley: 191, 222, 250, 274, 937, $18

Mark Hansen: 172, 222, 258, 277, 929, $15

Division B

Keith Schwartz: 216, 245, 297, 265, 1023, $76

Dottie Cole: 218, 251, 300, 231, 1000, $72

Barbara Wilson: 224, 271, 274, 228, 997, $64

Linda Byrd: 261, 150, 300, 277, 988, $54

Sis Fronk: 240, 275, 237, 231, 983, $44

George Longmire: 205, 237, 300, 229, 971, $40

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 300, 217, 230, 963, $37

Laura Smith: 334, 175, 214, 239, 962, $32

Katherine Bishop: 207, 216, 265, 273, 961, $30

Leslie Pesterre: 199, 235, 297, 225, 956, $24

Lise Peterson: 240, 227, 230, 257, 954, $22

Billie Biddle: 199, 223, 248, 277, 947, $20

Bud Kintzer: 199, 277, 254, 206, 936, $15

HDCP Side Pot

Keith Schwartz: 216, 245, 297, 265, 1023, $42

Gloria Dofner: 153, 300, 300, 265, 1018, $38

Dottie Cole: 218, 251, 300, 231, 1000, $36

Barbara Wilson: 224, 271, 274, 228, 997, $34

Mike Mundt: 118, 300, 300, 277, 995, $32

Nicole Barrager: 170, 265, 290, 265, 990, $30

Sis Fronk: 240, 275, 237, 231, 983, $27

George McQuarrie: 178, 233, 268, 300, 979, $24

Randy Gulley: 197, 297, 263, 215, 972, $21

George Longmire: 205, 237, 300, 229, 971, $19

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 300, 217, 230, 963, $17

Laura Smith: 334, 175, 214, 239, 962, $15

Katherine Bishop: 207, 216, 265, 273, 961, $14

Leslie Pesterre: 199, 235, 297, 225, 956, $13

Stephen DeCena: 186, 232, 263, 273, 954, $11.50

Judi Clausen (Tie): 178, 284, 254, 238, 954, $11.50

Ron Clem: 143, 251, 262, 297, 953, $9

Mike Kintzer: 137, 257, 300, 256, 950, $8

Tim Morlan: 162, 225, 256, 297, 940, $7

Mike McNeley: 191, 222, 250, 274, 937, $6

Bud Kintzer: 199, 277, 254, 206, 936, $5

Scratch Side Pot

Mike Mundt: 300, 300, 277, 877, $35

Gloria Dofner: 300, 300, 265, 865, $30

Joe Balmores: 300, 250, 277, 827, $25

Mike Kintzer: 257, 300, 256, 813, $22.50

Ron Clem: 251, 262, 297, 810, $20

Curtis Abasta: 300, 263, 244, 807, $17.50

Brian Bloom: 264, 277, 265, 806, $15

Ray Hampton: 300, 241, 264, 805, $12.50

George McQuarrie: 233, 268, 300, 801, $10

Daryl Lasky: 300, 264, 229, 793, $7.50

