Pitch Perfect Weekend: Horseshoe Champions Crowned in Tonopah
Full results from the 2025 Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Championships held in Tonopah, NV last weekend.
The 2025 Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Championship took place this past weekend in Tonopah, Nevada, drawing talented players from across the state for two days of exciting competition and camaraderie.
The event kicked off on Saturday with the Singles Tournament, followed by the Doubles Tournament on Sunday. Despite challenging weather on Saturday — with cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 50s, and a steady 25 mph wind — participants and spectators remained in high spirits.
A special thanks goes out to Sam, who kept everyone well-fed on Saturday with a hearty menu featuring burgers, pork loins, chili, and fries.
Singles Championship results
Class A – Men’s Singles
State Champion: Foster Kenton – Hawthorne
2nd Place: Matt Jose – Las Vegas
3rd Place: Dale Dalby – Laughlin
Class A – Women’s Singles
State Champion: Carol Lanfair – Gardnerville
Class A – Men’s Elders
State Champion: Louie Escalante – Reno
2nd Place: Jim Magda – Henderson
3rd Place: Sam Godbouldt – Las Vegas
Class B – Elders
State Champion: Scott Hardy – Las Vegas
2nd Place: Mick Nicosia – Pahrump
3rd Place: Dennis Andersen – Pahrump
Class A – Mixed
State Champion: Mark Morfin – Elko
2nd Place: Benny Sanchez – Amargosa
3rd Place: Lance Hahaj – Round Mountain
Class B – Mixed
State Champion: Karen Semplinski – Las Vegas
2nd Place: Cody Bowen – Fallon
3rd Place: Paxton Rather – Reno
Doubles Championship Results
Following Saturday’s Singles competition, Sunday brought sunshine and ideal conditions for the 2025 Nevada State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championship, also held in Tonopah.
Eight teams from across the state competed in a round-robin format, enjoying clear skies, no wind, and temperatures in the high 50s — perfect weather for pitching.
In true community spirit, Helen and Lance from Round Mountain, treated players and spectators to a delicious spread of burgers, hot dogs, and more. Their efforts created a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and no one left hungry.
State Doubles Championship Team
Class A: Cody McNeely – Gardnerville
Class B: Karen Semplinski – Las Vegas
2nd Place Team
Class A: Dan Dunn – Summerlin
Class B: Mick Nicosia – Pahrump
3rd Place Team
Class A: Don Brown – Pahrump
Class B: Scottie Hardy – Summerlin