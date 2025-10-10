Pitch Perfect Weekend: Horseshoe Champions Crowned in Tonopah

Full results from the 2025 Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Championships held in Tonopah, NV last weekend.

Helen and Lance from Round Mountain cooked burgers and hotdogs for the crowd. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

NSHPA pitcher Foster Kenton was the winner of NSHPA Men's Singles Class A Championship in Tonopah last weekend. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association pitcher Scotty (Dawg) Hardy and Don Brown display the NSHPA Championship banner in Tonopah. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The 2025 Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Championship took place this past weekend in Tonopah, Nevada, drawing talented players from across the state for two days of exciting competition and camaraderie.

The event kicked off on Saturday with the Singles Tournament, followed by the Doubles Tournament on Sunday. Despite challenging weather on Saturday — with cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 50s, and a steady 25 mph wind — participants and spectators remained in high spirits.

A special thanks goes out to Sam, who kept everyone well-fed on Saturday with a hearty menu featuring burgers, pork loins, chili, and fries.

Singles Championship results

Class A – Men’s Singles

State Champion: Foster Kenton – Hawthorne

2nd Place: Matt Jose – Las Vegas

3rd Place: Dale Dalby – Laughlin

Class A – Women’s Singles

State Champion: Carol Lanfair – Gardnerville

Class A – Men’s Elders

State Champion: Louie Escalante – Reno

2nd Place: Jim Magda – Henderson

3rd Place: Sam Godbouldt – Las Vegas

Class B – Elders

State Champion: Scott Hardy – Las Vegas

2nd Place: Mick Nicosia – Pahrump

3rd Place: Dennis Andersen – Pahrump

Class A – Mixed

State Champion: Mark Morfin – Elko

2nd Place: Benny Sanchez – Amargosa

3rd Place: Lance Hahaj – Round Mountain

Class B – Mixed

State Champion: Karen Semplinski – Las Vegas

2nd Place: Cody Bowen – Fallon

3rd Place: Paxton Rather – Reno

Doubles Championship Results

Following Saturday’s Singles competition, Sunday brought sunshine and ideal conditions for the 2025 Nevada State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championship, also held in Tonopah.

Eight teams from across the state competed in a round-robin format, enjoying clear skies, no wind, and temperatures in the high 50s — perfect weather for pitching.

In true community spirit, Helen and Lance from Round Mountain, treated players and spectators to a delicious spread of burgers, hot dogs, and more. Their efforts created a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and no one left hungry.

State Doubles Championship Team

Class A: Cody McNeely – Gardnerville

Class B: Karen Semplinski – Las Vegas

2nd Place Team

Class A: Dan Dunn – Summerlin

Class B: Mick Nicosia – Pahrump

3rd Place Team

Class A: Don Brown – Pahrump

Class B: Scottie Hardy – Summerlin