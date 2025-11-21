PVHS winter teams ready to shine in new season

With winter practices officially underway, four Trojan programs — basketball, wrestling and the school’s first-ever girls flag football team are wasting no time building toward opening week.

New coach, new energy: Trojans boys basketball ushers in a fresh era

Ladies that have been working out with Trojans flag football head coach Jeff Corbett tryout in the rain filled afternoon on the first official day of winter sports last Saturday, Nov. 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins gives detailed instructions during the girls basketball warmups before their tryouts on the first official day of winter sports last Saturday, Nov. 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School wrestling assistant coach Elliot Owens rolls with another student during practice on the first official day of winter sports last Saturday, Nov. 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School basketball athletes try out to make the Trojans varsity basketball team on the first official day of winter sports last Saturday, Nov. 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The brief lull in Pahrump Valley’s demanding fall sports calendar never seems long enough for parents.

For the athletes, though, the wait felt endless.

By Nov. 15 — the official start of winter sports in Nevada — PVHS programs were already itching to get going.

Wrestling, girls flag football, and both basketball teams spent the offseason conditioning with purpose, aiming to hit the ground running the moment full practices were allowed.

Girls Basketball

The sun wasn’t up yet, but the PVHS gym was buzzing last Saturday as girls basketball opened tryouts promptly at 7 a.m.

The program remains in the hands of a constant: head coach Bob Hopkins, who began coaching in 1978 and now enters his 34th season as a head coach — and his 22nd with the Trojans.

Hopkins’ résumé speaks for itself.

His current 648 career wins make him one of the most successful high school girls basketball coaches in Nevada history, trailing only Centennial High School’s Karen Weitz’s mark of 700-plus wins.

Hopkins’ latest squad opens at home on Dec. 4 against Needles (Calif.), with tip-off set for 2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

The boys program enters a reset year.

With former head coach Braydon Preston departing after guiding last season’s group to a 6–20 finish (2–10 in the 3A Southern Mountain League), the Trojans turned to coach Toby Henry to shift the program’s trajectory.

Henry arrives with a familiar face beside him: assistant coach George Baker, who also made the move from Liberty High School. Together, they bring experience — and optimism.

Henry told the PVT he believes the roster has the potential to come together quickly.

Their debut comes on the same day as the girls: Dec. 4 at home against Needles (Calif.), with a 4 p.m. start.

Flag Football

For two years, head coach Jeff Corbett has been pushing to bring girls flag football to PVHS. Now, that vision is reality.

The program held its first official tryout last Saturday afternoon, undeterred by steady rain on the Trojans’ football field. Corbett and assistants Jessica VanderWal and Edward Rankin are approaching year one with equal parts enthusiasm and competitiveness.

The team opens Dec. 2 on the road at Doral Academy Red Rock. JV kicks off at 3:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 4:30 p.m.

The Trojans will compete in the Class 4A Mountain League, facing Durango, Spring Valley, Western, Democracy Prep, Clark, and Amplus Academy.

Wrestling

A familiar face is stepping into a new role atop the wrestling program.

Antonio Sandoval — PVHS Class of 2016, four-time letter winner — has taken over helm of the varsity program.

After an injury cut short his wrestling career at Ottawa University (Kansas), Sandoval redirected that disappointment into coaching, hoping to continue to elevate the same program that shaped him.

The Trojans are coming off a strong showing last year, finishing second behind Moapa Valley at the 3A Southern Region meet.

Expectations are high again thanks to returning talent across multiple weight classes.

A season ago, senior Oscar Bosket claimed a state title at 190 pounds and finished third in the 175-pound bracket. Zachary Hulderson added a runner-up finish at 113 pounds.

The Trojans are slated to compete away in their first meet on December 5 and 6 against Desert Oasis with a time to be announced.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.