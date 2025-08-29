RCMS football program to host fundraiser at PVHS

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football program will be competing in a friendly scrimmage at PVHS to raise money for the season.

Pahrump football fans will get to catch a glimpse of the town’s rising gridiron stars as Rosemary Clarke Middle School gears up for a special under-the-lights scrimmage at Pahrump Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.

The event, serving as a fundraiser for the RCMS football program, will feature an intra-squad match-up between the Sharks’ offensive and defensive units. It’s an opportunity not only to support local youth athletes but to invest in the future of Pahrump Valley High School football.

This season marks a significant expansion for the Sharks, with nearly double the number of players compared to previous years. The move is part of an effort to build a stronger pipeline to the high school program by equipping middle school kids with foundational skills and game knowledge.

“We as a community know that the high school program receives a lot of support, especially financially through game attendance,” said head coach Andrew Norton. “We’re asking — and hoping — the community shows up in those same numbers for these younger players who will soon be the heart and soul of PVHS football. The coaching staff this year is new and hungry to help these athletes master the basics and become their best selves both on and off the field.”

RCMS Football Schedule:

■ Sept. 13: vs. Eureka in Tonopah, 1 p.m.

■ Sept. 20: vs. Beatty in Beatty, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11: vs. Alamo in Alamo, 1 p.m.

■ Oct. 18: vs. Round Mountain at RCMS, 1 p.m. (possible venue change to PVHS)

■ Oct. 25: Championship Game – Location TBD, 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Sept. 6 fundraiser scrimmage will be available at the Pahrump Valley High School football field gate for $5 cash.