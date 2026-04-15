RCMS golf to host 9-hole scramble fundraiser in backyard

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School golf team is inviting the community to support a 9-hole fundraiser tournament on April 25 at Mountain Falls, aiming to raise money for future endeavors.

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The Rosemary Clarke Middle School golf team is gearing for their annual fundraiser on Apr. 25 at Mountain Falls Golf Course. (Sierra McKillips/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School’s golf program is eagerly looking for support from the local community in their upcoming fundraiser.

Set to host a 9-hole tournament at Mountain Falls on Saturday, Apr. 25, the Sharks’ golf team is hoping to raise funds to purchase new team equipment and uniforms upgrades.

“We will use the funds to cover the costs of new uniforms. We have not had new uniforms for over six years,” RCMS golf head coach Sierra McKillips said. “We are also looking to cover the costs of new team bags.”

Hosting the event for the very first time McKillips said, the tournament is set to tee off at 2 p.m. and will feature a two-player scramble format that will play best ball on course.

A cash-only event, juniors can purchase tickets for $30 while adults can buy in at $50 which includes the cart rental as well.

Players will go off the tee in a tee time format so the first groups to sign up will get the earliest available tee time.

McKillips stated that while she doesn’t have an exact total goal to raise for the fundraiser, the program is very excited to have the opportunity to prepare for more events next season.

“We also think this is a fun way to get friends and family on the course with our team,” McKillips said.

Not solely alone, the head coach has received an ample amount of help from assistant coaches DaJon Ancell and Joshua Bender, both in which are actively working to get folks singed up and help organize on course.

“I would love to have 25-30 players. That would be amazing,” McKillips said. “I will also have hole sponsorships available for $100 a hole.”

Through the funds raised, the team will also be able to cover the cost of green fees for tournaments within the league.

Additional funds will also be distributed towards end of the season rewards for the program.

“Travel tournaments can cost the team over $200 to play in,” McKillips added. “The more players, the better!”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.