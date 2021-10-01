55°F
Rebels’ upset attempt comes up short against Bulldogs

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2021 - 2:24 am
 
UNLV Athletics The Rebels came out with a point to prove: they can still compete.

The UNLV Rebels upset bid was denied when they traveled to Fresno State to take on the No. 22 ranked Bulldogs.

The Rebels came out with a point to prove: they can still compete. UNLV came out strong by forcing a punt on Fresno State’s opening possession. UNLV got on the board with their first opening drive touchdown of the season, with the help of quarterback Doug Brumfield’s 37-yard run on their first play from scrimmage.

Brumfield finished the day with 143 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 39 yards on the ground. UNLV’s offense was led by senior running back Charles “Chuck” Williams. Williams finished the day with 198 total yards on offense, including 102 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards. He also had one touchdown on the ground.

After the Rebels jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to get a field goal and a touchdown in the second quarter to go into halftime down just five points, 14-9.

Fresno State’s quarterback, Jake Haener, had a monster second half for the Bulldogs. He had 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. Haener would finish the game with a total of 378 passing yards and five touchdowns on the day.

Haener’s favorite target of the day was wide receiver Jalen Cropper. Cropper finished the game with ten catches for 108 yards and four touchdown receptions. Wide receiver Keric Wheatfall added five catches of his own for 115 receiving yards.

UNLV started the second half strong with an 80-yard screen pass to Tyleek Collins for a touchdown, however, that would be one of only three scores for the Rebels in the second half.

With just a five-point lead and less than five minutes remaining, the Bulldogs were able to force a turnover by the Rebels thanks to a sack and forced fumble by Fresno State’s defensive end, Aaron Mosby, on UNLV’s backup quarterback, Cameron Friel.

Fresno State would add a field goal on their next possession and win the game, 38-30.

UNLV’s next game will be on Saturday, Oct. 2 against the University of Texas, San Antonio. UTSA is coming in with a perfect 4-0 record after rallying from a 21-0 deficit against the Memphis Tigers last week.

The Roadrunners of UTSA are led by senior quarterback, Frank Harris, and their junior running back, Sincere McCormick. Harris currently has 848 passing yards on the season and has thrown for four touchdowns. McCormick has 452 rushing yards on 103 carries and has scored five touchdowns.

Kickoff is currently scheduled for 3 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

